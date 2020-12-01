Softic steps down as Salem High baseball coach

Gavin Softic will miss the competitiveness and cohesion you build in an everyday varsity sports setting. But he also knows the skills that made him a good coach will translate well to his new job as an elementary school principal.
Since he was hired to lead the Bates School last April, Softic had to step down as Salem High's varsity baseball coach and the Witches officially opened the job to new candidates this week.
"I think the biggest thing that carries over is relationship building," said the 35-year-old Softic. "Having a good baseball team takes honesty and trust and growth, and in a school building it's the same thing; you support your teacher, trust them in their classroom practices and help them grow as a community."
The five years and four seasons Softic spent at the helm of the Witches breathed new life into a baseball program that had won eight games, combined, in the three years before he and his staff took over. Salem posted an overall record of 47-41 in his tenure and qualified for the state tournament all four years, winning a pair of playoff games and ending what had been a nine-year state tourney drought along the way.
"The kids were great. They worked hard and wanted to compete and when you have that, you can create a system and run with it," said Softic, who earned Salem News Coach of the Year honors in his first season by taking the Witches to the playoffs for the first time in four years.
"That year was a rollercoaster ride," Softic said in reflecting on the '16 season. "We had a rough start, something like 2-7, but they kids kept believing. We knew if they worked hard and tried to be consistent it would lead to bigger things — and it happened sooner than any of us anticipated."
Salem ended that year by going 10-4 over its final 14 games, including breaking a five-year hex against rival Beverly on the road in a memorable bout. That set the stage for the next three seasons of competitive ball, with Salem getting its first tourney win since 2008 by upsetting North Andover, 6-4, in 2017.
"That was a Super 8 caliber team ... I think they were one of the last teams left out that year," Softic said of North Andover. "We were down and fought our way back in the late innings. That was one of our most memorable wins against a really impressive team."
After playing at Endicott and getting into coaching as an assistant with Salem under Jim Tgettis, Marblehead under Jason Tarasuik and Swampscott under Jason Calichman, Softic has tremendous gratitude to Salem High athletic director Scott Connolly for taking a chance on him as head man five years ago.
"You couldn't ask for a better AD in terms of support and helping you build a program," he said.
Starting out as a special education teacher at Salem High, Softic wound up working as assistant principal at Bates before earning the top job for the start of this school year. While he didn't set out to get into school administration, the more he learned about the challenges students and teacher face the more he felt like he could make a difference.
"When I took the (assistant principal) job, I was stepping out of my comfort zone. I got entrenched in it and it's really rewarding work," Softic said. "Salem is a place that's proactive and innovative; sometimes you have to step back and say 'Wow, we're doing some good things.' I'm blessed to work in Salem and am a better educator for it."
With three outstanding seniors returning in Wheaton commit Tommy Beauregard, Flagler (Fla.) College commit Bobby Jellison and Ethan Doyle, the Witches should be in great shape for their new baseball coach this coming spring. They'll also be playing home games at the newly renovated Gallows Hill Park when the state plans to begin the spring sports season on April 26.
"Last year was a bummer. Missing a whole baseball season (because of the pandemic) was tough to chew on, so I really hope those guys get their season in and I know they'll do very well," said Softic. "It's a great group of players and leaders. We were lucky to have good kids every year ... they were all willing to grow, buy in and trust our process."
One possible candidate for the gig would be assistant coach Jesse Amaya, who had a great career playing at nearby Gordon College and has also worked as an assistant with the North Shore Navigators in the summer of 2018.