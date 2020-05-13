Staci Sonke believes that volleyball is the ultimate team game, and that's the philosophy she'll bring to Ipswich High this fall when she takes over the defending Division 3 North champions.
A California native who came East to play volleyball at Endicott College, Sonke was hired as the Tigers new varsity volleyball coach last month. She takes over for Kerri O'Connor, who went 64-42 in four years and led the squad to three consecutive North sectional title games.
"Volleyball is so unique in that no one person can run the show. There's three touches every time the ball goes over the net ... that's a lot of people touching the ball," said Sonke, who was an assistant at Hamilton-Wenham last fall and has also coached in Wakefield, as a student with the Endicott men's team and in the Avidity club program.
Sonke will turn 23 years old just before the season is set to begin in August and already has five years of coaching experience after starting to coach club when she was a sophomore in college.
"We're very, very excited to have Staci on board," said Ipswich AD Tom Gallagher. "She's got a great personality and the kids are really looking forward to getting to know her in the fall."
Growing up in Bishop, California, (which she says is in the middle of no where, much more desert than beaches), Sonke took up volleyball in sixth grade. When she visited Endicott, she fell in love with the greater North Shore area and decided to stay after college. Parts of the Ipswich program and community remind her of home as well.
"It felt like a perfect fit. I came from a small school so I understand those dynamics. It's a great program and I'm very thankful to get the chance to help them build on it," Sonke said.
Teaching the game to new players is another of Sonke's favorite parts about coaching.
"You can pick it up late, pick it up quickly and take it really far," she said. "I'm really passionate about the game. I was as a player and that has translated into coaching. I want to share my love of the sport with my players."
Though Ipswich is a relatively young program, its quick success over the past four years shows the sport has strong roots in town. Sonke's core philosophy will be teamwork on the court and helping her players develop school and life skills off it.
"We have three senior captains coming back and we're all super eager to get going," she said. "They're hungry for more and they have the heart and the skills."
