MIDDLETON — As one of the few players on his team with previous playoff hockey experience, Danvers High senior wing Jimmy Thibodeau stressed to his younger teammates how amplified the games would be.
They obviously listened to one of the squad's elder statesmen in their Division 3 postseason opener Friday night.
Three sophomores scored four of the Falcons' goals — including the first career tallies for Nick Robinson and Liam Brooks and two snipes from center Caleb White — and freshman goalie Brayden Holt won his 10th game to lead lead the Blue-and-White past Southeastern Regional, 6-1, at the Essex Sports Center.
Thibodeau and fellow senior alternate captain Jake Ryan also scored, junior Trevor McNeill dished out three assists, and the eighth-seeded Falcons (now 10-7-4) won their first postseason contest in three seasons.
The Falcons struck gold over the final two periods by attacking the middle of the ice as opposed to playing on the perimeter. They drove the net hard, generated chances off the rush and followed up rebound opportunities, which led to success — in particular Brooks, who pounced on a flubbed puck out front and poked it between Hawks' goalie Ryan LeBaron's legs late in the second period.
"Sometimes we overcomplicate things," said first-year Danvers head coach Kevin Fessette, whose team will host the winner of Saturday's Bishop Stang/North Quincy game back at the Essex Sports Center early next week (TBA).
"By coincidence, if you look at where our goals where, as well as our chances and our shots, when we're crashing the net and moving into those empty spaces and eating up the middle of the ice, we play much better."
Thibodeau got the scoring started just 63 seconds in, capitalizing off a turnover in the Southeastern zone.
"My teammate (Robinson) threw the puck over to me and they tried poking it away, but I got it first and put it on net low blocker side," said Thibodeau. "Scoring that first goal of the playoffs, it just made me go even harder, honestly. I was so excited to get there, and when I popped that shot in, that felt good."
"That was a good, low shot that hit the spot by Jimmy," added Fessette. "That's a senior who's calm, been in similar pressure spots and looked good out there."
As the 25 seed in the bracket, the Hawks of Southeastern (15-6-2) battled but had difficulty both clearing the zone and generating shots on net. Coach Mark Cabral was forced to juggle lines constantly after one of his captains left the contest late in the first period.
Danvers came out with even more urgency in the second period and cashed in two-and-a-half minutes in when Robinson finished off an odd-man rush by burying a short side shot, making it 2-0. Brooks' net rush following a chipped puck to the net by McNeill that LeBaron was unable to glove increased the hosts' lead to 3-0.
White had back-to-back tallies in the third, sandwiched around an unassisted goal by Southeastern's Keagan Bunker, before Ryan finished the scoring with a zig-zag power move to the net.
Holt, who has played all but nine minutes in net this season for the Falcons, improved to 10-7-4 on the season while lowering his goals-against average to 2.32. He gave way to sophomore Braedyn Oteri for the final 60 seconds.
"After having (Adam) Bridgeo in net the last three seasons, I wasn't sure what would happen this year," admitted Thibodeau, "but after two practices I knew we'd be fine with Brayden. He's had the most insane season."
Asked if there were a sense of pride among his players after the win — Danvers' first by five or more goals in the postseason since a 9-1 thrashing of Somerville to open up the 2013 playoffs — Fessette said he believed there was.
"You could tell there was a feeling in the room," he said. "They were excited for the game and knew what was at stake. They were owning it and playing for the seniors — which I know everyone does, but it was pretty genuine.
"They're happy with their accomplishment, but not satisfied," he added. "We'll watch the film — and there's a ton of stuff for us to work on — but it's all positive. That stuff goes a long way, and I'm happy to see that."
Danvers 6, Southeastern Regional 1
Division 3 playoffs first round
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Southeastern;0;0;1;1
Danvers;1;2;3;6
First period: D, Jimmy Thibodeau (Nick Robinson), 1:03.
Second period: D, Robinson (Bobby Joyce, Caleb White), 2:31; D, Liam Brooks (Trevor McNeill), 5:17.
Third period: D, White (McNeill, Ty Langlais), 1:12; S, Keagan Bunker (un), 7:16; D, White (McNeill, Mike DeLisio), 11:04; D, Jake Ryan (Aidan Lanphere, Thibodeau), 12:28.
Saves: S, Ryan LeBaron 27; D, Brayden Holt 11, Braedyn Oteri 0.
Records: D, 10-7-4; S, 14-8-0.