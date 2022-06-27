LYNN — Monday night's 17th annual Agganis All-Star boys hoop game went exactly how you'd expect it to: a whole lot of offense and not much defense.
The result was a fast paced, entertaining and high scoring clash carried out by the area's top seniors. There were probably more 3-pointers attempted than twos, with both sides trading stretches of brilliance from beyond the arc.
Divided into a North team (coached by Winchester's John Fleming) and a South squad (coached by Swampscott's Jay Knowles), it was the latter group who came out on top by a 99-85 margin. St. Mary's of Lynn's Ali Barry went off for 28 points in the win, taking home MVP honors for his team in the process.
"It feels great," Barry said after receiving his commemorative MVP plaque. "I'm just working hard for this, working hard every day in the gym. I'm just trying to be a better person than yesterday; that's the goal."
The last time Barry played a competitive, meaningful game came back in March when his Spartans topped Watertown in convincing fashion to claim the Division 3 state title. It appears he's only elevated his game since then.
Barry showcased his speed and quickness with regularity, getting into the lane with a purpose and finishing with efficiency. He splashed four triples to boot on his way to 17 second half points.
The talented graduate will continue his budding career at Busche Academy in New Hampshire this fall under coach Antonio Anderson (formerly of Lynn English), and Monday's performance was just another way for him to tune up his game for the next level.
"It was great playing with other kids around the area and learning how they play, just feeling the game out and how everyone else plays," said Barry. "It was another way to keep ourselves in shape, too, and just make sure we're getting better."
Barry helped his team get out to a 44-43 lead at half before they ripped off a substantial run after the break to sprint away from the North. He got plenty of help, too.
Swampscott's Cam O'Brien was particularly hot in the opening half, canning four threes and dishing out a number of pretty assists. He finished with 14 points in one final game playing for his former coach.
"It was unreal," O'Brien said of the experience. "It's nice playing with a bunch of different guys that I haven't played with before. We met throughout the game and just battled it out; it was nice to get a win but it's more for the foundation and it's an honor to just play for the Agganis name."
Peabody's Colin Berube — who will attend Endicott in the fall — also showed off his shooting stroke for the South, dropping in five bombs with a smooth release. His former Tanners teammate, Nick Soper, provided seven points while Somerville's Fidendi Francois pumped in 17. In total, the South squad drilled 19 3-balls.
Knowles admitted he didn't have to do a whole lot in terms of coaching throughout the game, but just being there, especially having the opportunity to coach O'Brien one more time, was something he certainly didn't take for granted.
"Easy," Knowles said on what the experience was like. "These kids have played enough high level basketball where they know where they need to be. The one thing I know we can all do is run, so let's run, let's get out and attack the hoop, drive and kick. I knew we had a bunch of shooters so that made it easy for me. Putting up 99 (points), that was fun."
"He's a great dude," O'Brien said of Knowles. "He likes to win and he was just pushing us; we were making some sloppy mistakes on defense and he was letting us know if we want to win the game we have to start playing defense. But it was a lot of fun playing for him one more time."
On the other side, Winchester's Quinten Pineaar went for a team-high 17 points to take home North team MVP honors. Salem Academy's Dexter Brown, a Rivier commit, also had a nice evening with 12 points, while Salem's Darlin Santiago-Reyes hit two threes and a couple of nice mid range jumpers on his way to 15 points. Salem's Treston Abreu added nine points as well.
Hamilton-Wenham's Markus Nordin, Bishop Fenwick's Jason Romans and St. John's Prep's Kyle Webster also played well in the loss, with the latter big man even hitting a three in the second half.