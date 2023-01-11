PEABODY — Senior captain Penny Spack and the Peabody girls hockey team showed they can score in all situations on Wednesday afternoon. And, as it turned out, Spack can score from all areas of the ice.
With the Bishop Fenwick net empty in favor of an extra attacker in a one goal game, Spack flicked a shot from deep in her own zone all the way into the unmanned cage to complete her second career hat trick and send her Tanners to a 5-3 win at McVann-O’Keefe Rink.
“I was trying to clear it but I was aiming for the net too,” said Spack, a defenseman who estimated she was around the hash marks when she fired the disc some 150-feet for her 20th career goal.
“The hat trick feels great. After every goal, I was looking for my teammates to hug ‘em and give them the props for making that plays that led to the goals.”
Winners of four straight, Peabody (7-2) scored in all situations Wednesday with a 4-on-4 goal, two power play scores, the empty netter and just one at 5-on-5. It happened to the biggest one of the night, netted by sophomore center Ava Buckley just 22 seconds into the third period.
Fenwick (3-4-2) had drawn even with only three seconds left in the second when captain Abi Bruner tipped in fellow captain Abbey Millman’s shot to make it 2-2. The Tanners came out of the locker room determined to play their best period in the third ... and Buckley got them started emphatically.
“The conversation was what type of team do we want to be? Can we find our sense of urgency?” Peabody coach Michelle Roach said. “We had to dig deep and that was an excellent shift to start the third period. It was exactly what we needed.”
Buckley centers captain Hannah Gromko and sophomore Vanessa Steinmeyer and the unit gave the Tanners big-time production and energy all night. Gromko had a season-best three points, assisting on two goals and netting her own on the power play to make it 4-2 midway through the third.
“That line is looking awesome,” said Roach. “Ava was all over the place and she even took some big hits. That kid if made of Teflon.”
The Crusaders were not about to fold trailing by two. Katherine Roddy won a race to a bouncing puck forced it home to get her team within one at 4-3 with 7:51 to play. Fenwick forechecked very well in the last few minutes pushing for the tying goal, but Peabody’s Alyse Mutti made a few timely saves and sophomore Chloe Gromko had a key blocked shot before Spack’s empty netter iced it.
“These girls always play hard right down to the last shift,” said Fenwick coach John Kasle. “Overall I was very happy with the effort ... there’s a few things to clean up in the defense zone but we’ll back to work on those tomorrow.”
Captain and defenseman Zoe Elwell gave Fenwick a 1-0 lead in the first. She stepped up in the neutral zone, steamed in and snapped off a nasty shot that beat the goaltender just under the arm.
“We moved Zoe over to the right side to play to her strength some and she took advantage,” said Kasle. “That was a great rush, she had her head up and she picked her spot.”
Spack got the Tanners even with a 4-on-4 marker on which she stuffed in a rebound of a shot taken by captain Jenna DiNapoli. With just 52 seconds left in the first, Hannah Gromko fed Spack in the low slot and she sniped it into the twine. Since Spack is a threat to score from the blue line, creeping in towards the circles on the advantage made her job even easier.
“The closer you get the bigger the net looks,” Spack said. “Hannah gave me a great pass and I was lucky enough to get a shot off.”
Goalie Ella Tucker made 27 stops for the Crusaders and it was a back-and-forth game with several momentum changes; four of the eight goals were netted in either the first or last minute of a period and the three goals netted Fenwick tied for the most Peabody’s conceded all season.
The mutual respect was evident between teams that will meet again for the girls Carlin Cup on President’s Day.
“Fenwick’s a gritty team. We’ve been battling them for eight years now and it seems like every game comes down to the end like this one,” said Roach.
In this meeting, it was the rare defenseman’s hat trick by Spack that made the difference.
“I’m speechless with the way Penny plays. She’s an anchor for us and she plays with such calm and poise. I was never that calm as a player,” Roach said. “Penny moves so well in traffic and she can find the shot she wants.”
Peabody 5, Bishop Fenwick 3
at McVann-O’Keefe Rink, Peabody
Bishop Fenwick 1 1 1 3
Peabody 2 0 3 5
Scoring Summary
First period: BF, Zoe Elwell (un), 7:09; P, Penny Spack (Jenna DiNapoli), 4x4, 11:40; P, Spack (Hannah Gromko), 14:08.
Second period: BF, Abi Bruner (Abbey Millman), 14:57.
Third period: P, Ava Buckley (H. Gromko), :22; P, H. Gromko (Ava Buckley), ppg, 4:31; BF, Katherine Roddy (Penny Levine Stein), 7:09; P, Spack (un), eng, 14:37.
Saves: BF, Ella Tucker 27; P, Alyse Mutti 22
Records: BF, 3-4-2; P, 7-2-0