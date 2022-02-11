PEABODY — It was hard not to think of wrestling Hall of Famer Roddy Piper walking away from Friday night's high scoring Catholic Central League boys basketball clash at Bishop Fenwick — because every time the host Crusaders thought they had some answers, St. Mary's Lynn changed the question.
The Spartans, a consensus top five team in the state and undisputed number one in Division 3, used a massive second quarter push to take a 25 point lead. On three different occasions, Fenwick changed things up and cut the deficit to ten. Each time, St. Mary's corrected course and held the Crusaders at bay on their way to an entertaining 87-72 victory.
The closest Fenwick (8-6) came was eight on a Che Hanks layup with 1:50 to go. Spartan reserve forward Nick Sacco rattled off five straight points (one off a beautiful assist from dynamic guard David Brown) to ensure St. Mary's (18-1) finished unbeaten in Catholic Central League play for the third time in the last four seasons (excluding 2021's COVID-19 protocol season, the Lynn parochial program hasn't lost a league game in four years).
"I'm proud of how we played even though we couldn't pull it off in the end," said Fenwick captain Mike Yentin, who ignited his team's second half surge and led all scorers with 23.
Coming out of the locker room down 50-28, Fenwick got Yentin going as he had 13 in the third and seven on a 16-2 run that got the hosts within ten (54-44). St. Mary's responded with a 7-0 run but the Crusaders made another push to end the quarter down by ten at 63-53.
"The difference was confidence. I don't think they were better shots or good bounces, it was confidence," Yentin said. "At halftime I told the guys we a whole half to go and we could play with these guys."
Again, St. Mary's pushed the lead back to 18 early in the fourth and against the odds Fenwick managed to cut it back to single digits for the first time since the second quarter. Captain Jason Romans got hot in the second half, too, scoring 10 of his 19 in the late going.
In front of a boisterous crowd in a hot gym with a six-man rotation the energy to completely close the gap just wasn't there.
"You give up 50 in a half at the high school level and that's a pretty big hole to climb out of," said Fenwick coach Kevin Moran. "Part of that's on me figuring it out a little bit on defense. By the end of the game, our five guys are completely exhausted because of how athletic St. Mary's is — they force you to cover the entire court."
Indeed, the Spartans shared the ball and spaced the floor as well as any team in Eastern Mass. Big man Omri Merryman was a force with 18 points including an early block that swung momentum and a second quarter dunk that brought the house down as the Spartan lead swelled to 20.
Brown, who scored 13, had a loud dunk in the early going. Ali Barry totaled 17 points and showed off great 3-point range and Henri Miraka controlled the paint with 18 of his own. In fact, St. Mary's missed a total of 20 shots from behind the arc but was very effective on the offensive glass and went a near perfect 7-of-9 in the paint while building the lead in the second quarter.
"Any one of the five guys we have on the floor can score, so even when we gave up some easy baskets on defense we confidence someone could end the run," said St. Mary's coach Dave Brown, who recently celebrated his 300th career win. "Give Fenwick credit because they dealt with our pressure and they didn't go away. Their big three guys (Romans, Yentin and Hanks) played 32 minutes and they were effective for all 32 minutes."
Pressure defense helped St. Mary's in the first half, when they had a 5-1 edge in turnovers. Hanks totaled 16 points with 11 of those after halftime and Nick Bowers had a nice outing with eight points and 10 rebounds.
"We picked it up defensively in the second half and I think that gave us more of a flow in our offense," Moran said. "We still got beat pretty good, but there's a lot we can build off from the second half."
ST. MARY'S 87, BISHOP FENWICK 72
at Bishop Fenwick, Peabody
St. Mary's;21;29;13;24;87
Bishop Fenwick;13;15;25;17;79
Scoring Summary
St. Mary's: David Brown 4-4-13, Henri Miraka 8-1-18, Ali Barry 7-1-17, Derick Coulanges 4-3-11, Omri Merryman 6-4-18, Nick Sacco 1-3-5, Anthony D'Itria 2-0-5. Totals 32-16-87.
Bishop Fenwick: Jason Romans 8-1-19, Mike Yentin 7-5-23, Che Hanks 7-0-16, Nick Bowers 4-0-8, Gianni Mercurio 2-0-4, Robert Grenier 1-0-2, James Meklis 0-0-0, Patrick Carroll 0-0-0, Matt Cinelli 0-0-0, Nathan Allder 0-0-0, Steven Woods 0-0-0. Totals 29-6-72.
3-pointers: SM, Barry 2, Merryman 2, Brown, Mikara, D'Itria; BF, Yentin 4, Romans 2, Hanks 2.
Records: SM, 18-1; BF, 8-6.