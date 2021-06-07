PEABODY — Sometimes baseball coaches aim to build a bridge to their bullpen; but the way the starting pitcher threw in Monday afternoon's Catholic Central League tilt between St. Mary's Lynn and host Bishop Fenwick, the bench wasn't needed.
In fact, there was no burning this Bridges ... as in Spartan freshman Eric Bridges, who spun a complete game two-hitter to out duel Anthony Marino of Fenwick in a 2-1 decision on a 90-plus degree afternoon.
Neither team scored an earned run and the game was deadlocked at 1-1 going to the seventh innings. The Spartans, winners of six in a row and now 12-5 on the season, got a leadoff double from Terrance Moynihan. Marino, who allowed only three runs and fanned eight, nearly stranded him there but a two out error off the first baseman's glove allowed the go-ahead run to come around.
"Games like this, it's going to come down to who makes the mistake," Fenwick coach Russ Steeves said, his team now 8-8. "That's usually the way baseball goes."
Bridges retired the Fenwick side on seven pitches in the seventh. His best work of the game came in the third when Fenwick put men on second and third with nobody out on consecutive errors; Bridges got the Crusaders' 3-4-5 hitters out in order without allowing a run. He cruised the rest of the way, retiring 14 of the final 15 and facing the minimum after Alex Gonzalez (single in the fifth) was picked off.
"Their guy made some big pitches and we just left too many guys on base," said Steeves, whose club struck out seven times.
Scott Emerson singled in the first inning and came around to score on a pair of Spartan errors as Fenwick took a 1-0 edge. It was short lived with Moynihan singling and scoring on a Fenwick error to even things in the next half inning.
Marino, who only walked two, stranded the go-ahead run on third with a big strikeout to end the top of the second. Catcher Dan Reddick then cut down a run by flipping a passed ball back to Marino for the out on a bang-bang play at the plate and Marino retired the next nine in a row before the seventh.
"Anthony was on. He's had some very good outings this year but that was probably his best over the full seven," said Steeves.
It's been an up-and-down few weeks for Fenwick, which has alternated wins and losses over its last seven outings. They'll be seeded fifth in the upcoming Catholic Central League Cup playoffs, visiting Bishop Feehan in the quarterfinals on Friday, before gearing up for the Division 3 North playoffs.
"We're still trying to find our way a little bit," said Steeves. "Usually at this time of the year, we've found it already, but this year we just haven't yet."