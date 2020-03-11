Something will have to give in Saturday's NCAA Division 3 quarterfinal with Endicott College's women bringing the most lethal power play in the nation to face host Middlebury's smothering penalty kill.
Converting at 33 percent on the advantage, the No. 7 ranked Gulls (25-2) take on the country's best overall defensive team up in Vermont with a spot in the Division 3 women's Frozen Four up for grabs. Finding a way to punch through a stifling defense that allows less than a goal per game (22 in 27 contests) will be the main aim for Endicott, whether that be even strength or on the power play.
Leading the Gulls up front is the all-senior top line of Michaela McNamara centering Jillian Gibbs and Jade Meier. The history making trio has combined for 104 points this season with Gibbs being the first 100-point scorer in program history with 109 over four years. Meier was the Colonial Hockey Conference MVP this season and has 39 points this season with 99 for her career.
"The key for us is the chemistry on all four lines," said Meier, who ranks 7th overall in Division 3 in points and third in assists (26). "Everyone's comfortable with each other and we've developed a lot over the course of the year. We finished up strong going into the NCAA tournament."
A native of Alaska, Meier came all the way across North America to play junior hockey with the Northern Cyclones in New Hampshire. From there, she caught there eye of Endicott head coach Andy McPhee and wound up being a foundational piece as the Gulls went from brand new program to top-ten regular in her four years.
"It's been awesome getting to build this from the bottom up, being part of building the traditions," said Meier. "There's a competitive aspect where we're super proud to play for Endicott and when we get in the bigger games, we don't get intimidated. It's the culture we have."
Gibbs, who's tied for the team lead with 15 goals and has 56 in her career, brings a powerful shot and her own fierce competitive streak. The Vermont native grew up about 40 minutes for Middlebury, where her mom was an assistant coach with the diving team. The homecoming of sorts is one she's looking forward to as the Gulls aim to score the first NCAA tournament win in program history.
"Part of it is being a newer program: When we get our opportunities we want to put our best foot forward," said Gibbs, a multi-year CHC All-Conference pick. "Everyone wants to be the best and to do that you have to beat the best. That competitive nature of trying to make a name for yourself kicks in."
Endicott will often employ five forwards on its power play. Seven skaters have at least two power play goals, led by Courtney Sullivan (8), Gibbs (7), Meier (4) and McNamara (4). The defensive responsibility of the three seniors up front helps give the Gulls coaches the confidence to overload the top unit and not worry about shorthanded rushes going the other way without defensemen on the ice.
"They're true hockey players," McPhee said of the top line. "They compliment each other very well. Michaela is so solid defensively that she allows the others some freedom and that's led to good transition and some odd-man rushes. Jade's speed is dynamic and Gibby's got that great, hard shot."
A year ago, the Gulls played their first ever NCAA tournament game on the road against No. 2 ranked Plattsburgh. They played well but lost a heartbreaker in overtime. Back in the same spot, against the No. 2 ranked team in the country, the team's leaders are hoping that experience translates.
"Any experience is good experience. We went in last year with nothing to lose, with the mindset that we're only going to get as much as we take," said Gibbs. "It proved we're capable of playing well on a large scale with the better teams in D3. Knowing that that pressure feels like is something we'll have in our back pocket."
Winners of 13 in a row, Endicott's last loss came at the hands of Middlebury (21-3-3) back on January 11 (3-0 at Bourque Arena in Beverly). That was a 3-0 decision in which the Gulls were narrowly outshot 37-27 and went an uncharacteristic 0-for-4 on the power play; they know that to make the Frozen Four, they'll need to do a better job cashing in on their chances.
"More than likely it's a back-and-forth game. Neither team will dominate or have the puck the entire time. When there are loose pucks, we need to battle for them," Gibbs said. "We need to play really solid defense and capitalizing when we do get that puck on our stick."
