PEABODY — Not many teams can keep the Austin Prep girls hockey squad from scoring a goal at even strength, something Bishop Fenwick pulled off on Sunday morning. The Cougars are such a well-rounded club that they won anyway.
Austin used an early power play tally and two shorthanded markers to down Fenwick, 3-0, at McVann-O'Keefe Rink. The Cougars (6-0-1) remain undefeated on the season and make a compelling case to be seen as the best girls hockey team not just in the Catholic Central League but in the state of Massachusetts.
"They're a perennial powerhouse," said Fenwick coach John Kasle, whose team had won four straight since they last time they faced Austin Prep in a 3-1 road loss.
"This year is the first time we've played them. It's a big step up for our program and we welcome it. We talked a lot about how quick they are: Quick to picks, quick to get their stick on your stick."
Senior goalie Sedona Lawson kept Fenwick (6-3) in it all the way with 30 saves. Austin Prep had the territorial advantage most of the way with a 33-13 edge on shots on goal, but great saves by Lawson and some tremendous defensive play kept the visitors from pulling away on the scoreboard. Grace Morey, Allison Countie, Zoe Elwell and Madison Faragi were strong positionally on D and made sure Lawson could see nearly every shot.
Junior Catherine Salvo, in particular, set the tone for Fenwick. Her defensive play was excellent but even more than that, her blend of energy, physicality and smart, heady decisions stood out.
"I told her I thought it was the best game she's played in her career," Kasle lauded. "Catherine was excellent. She brought so much energy, she challenged every play, she hustled. She was really, really impressive."
Madison Vittands netted the game-winner on the power play in the opening period, stuffing a shot on the glove side assisted by McKenzie Cerato and Danvers native Bree Anderson. Fenwick had a chance to answer on the power play but after Lawson made the initial stop on a shorthanded bid, Sabina Axelrod overpowered a Crusader skater to get the rebound and score to make it 2-0.
The rest of the man advantage was, from a tactical standpoint, one of Fenwick's best of the season. The puck movement and passing were crisp and the Crusaders got good shots fro Gabby Davern, Lauren Dirarian and Salvo but AP's supreme goalie Lauryn Hannafin was up to the task.
"She's one of the best," Kasle said of Hannafin. "We needed more shots and we knew we'd need second chances because she's almost always going to stop the first one. We almost wanted to his pads on the first shot to give ourselves to jump on the loose puck for the second shot."
Neither team scored in the middle period and while Fenwick threatened several times the Crusaders couldn't cut into the deficit. Newburyport's Isabel Hulse put the game away when she finished a shorthanded breakaway with 2:28 left on the clock for a 3-0 edge.
Austin Prep 3, Bishop Fenwick 0
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Austin Prep 2 0 1 3
Bishop Fenwick 0 0 0 0
Scoring summary
First period: AP, Madison Vittands (McKenzie Cerato, Bree Andeson), ppg, 5:45; AP, Sabina Axelrod (Cerato, Amelia Oulton), shg, 11:34.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: AP, Isabel Hulse (Emma Guthrie), shg, 12:32.
Saves: AP, Lauryn Hannafin 13; BF, Sedona Lawson 30.
Records: AP, 6-0-1; BF, 6-3-0.