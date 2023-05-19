How fast can you run?
The girls on the Masconomet outdoor track team can answer that question — and not just in terms of stopwatch times or quarter mile splits.
Coach Dave Mitchell and the Chieftains are using technology to make track more relatable and more fun. Using chip-based timers, girls can run predetermined distances that an app then translates into miles per hour.
“Not a lot of people ‘speak track’ so if you say you run the 200 in 28 seconds, you get a lot of blank looks,” said senior captain Shaye Trodden. “If you say you can run 18 miles per hour, that’s impressive. It’s also really rewarding to see where you are. I’d never think I could run 18 miles an hour ... then you look at the app and you think, ‘Wow, actually I can.’”
Athletes also earn team colored rubber wrist bands for achieving new benchmarks such as 17, 18 or even 19 miles per hour. The rewards are a great team-bonding tool and the different tiers make the goals achievable for both senior all-stars and budding underclassmen.
“It’s super unique and it makes things special in a way. It’s not something we’ve seen a lot of schools doing,” said senior captain Raquel Rave. “Saying you can run 18 miles an hour sounds so cool.”
It’s been a remarkable season for Masconomet with a 6-1 dual meet record behind only Northeastern Conference power Peabody. The Chieftains were even more impressive on the state level, coming in second overall at the Division 3 state relay meet by earning medals in 11 of the 12 events.
“It shows how much depth this team really does have,” said Trodden, who will study nursing at the University of Miami next year. “A lot of school have that one really good kid, but you can’t make a relay team out of that. You need three people and we have so many great athletes fighting for those third and fourth sports that we’re able to put together some great teams.”
The triple jump relay of senior captain Brooklyn Odoardi, Kenna Miyazaki and Caroline Losee won the state title in that evert.
“Before the season we wrote down goals and one of them was to get top three at state relays as a triple jump team. We put a ton of work into that event and we’re super proud of how it turned out,” said Odoardi, who will be going to college at George Washington next year.
Outdoor track brings out some of the best athletes the Chieftains have in a variety of sports. For example, tremendous sprinters Amanda Schneider, Lilly Podgurski and Lauren Boughner are all-star soccer players; Trodden excels at field hockey; Maddie Kenny, who won two events at the NEC freshman/sophomore meet, captains the girls hockey team; javelin ace Cali Haberland plays basketball; thrower extraordinaire and captain Marcy Clapp is the soccer goalie; captain Greta Mowers played field hockey and is a champion gymnast.
The athletic ability that they all bring to their various other sports gives Masco a lot of chances to pile up points since outdoor track has more events (14 as compared to eight indoors). Both Odoardi and Miyazaki were on Masco’s state championship gymnastics team and Losee is a competitive cheerleader, so their natural leaping skills are tailor made for the long and triple jumps.
“It’s kind of like vault. What helps most if the concentration aspect and the coordination,” said Odoardi, who also competes in the hurdles. “Being flexible as a gymnast definitely helps with those hurdles.”
The Chieftains have 76 girls in the program and each one has improved over the course of this season. Mitchell’s team philosophy is to stress that every athlete is important and that meets are won through depth, not reliance on beaucoup points from a handful of kids.
“I think of our Marblehead meet. It started at two o’clock and at 5:30 we hadn’t won an event yet ... but we pulled it out because all those second and third place points add up,” said Rave, who plans to study pre-law at UMass Amherst.
“Outdoor track is probably my favorite because I love how many girls come out from different sports like soccer, volleyball, basketball and everything and find their events.”
Among other athletes that have notched medals and points for the Chieftains this season in a variety of events are Greta Hartung, Jenna Lindsay, Katherine Faddis and Sophie Dumais, Angelina Zepaj and Piper Testa. There was even a school record set in the ‘Swedish Relay’ by Dumais (100 leg), Mowers (200), Brook Applestein (300) and Ellie Green (400) with a time of 2:33.30.
With the dual meet season behind them, Masconomet turns to Saturday’s NEC Championship meet being hosted by Peabody (4 p.m.) and then Division 3 state competition. While there are certainly individual aspects to end-of-season track meets, the Chieftains plan to use their depth and team chemistry to bring out the best in one another.
“We have so many athletes with so much natural talent. It makes the season so much fun,” said Trodden, an outstanding hurdler and relay runner. “It’s just awesome to have so many committed kids from the seniors to our 27 juniors down to the freshmen.”