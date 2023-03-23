St. Paul, Minnesota native Atticus Kelly had never stepped foot in Massachusetts until the day he started school at Endicott College in late summer 2021.
Ryan Wilson of Shelton, Conn. didn’t even apply to the school until the day classes started; he enrolled two days later.
Now try imagining if neither of these things had ever happened, and where Endicott’s men’s hockey program would be without these two superstar sophomore goalies.
In a wonderfully effective job share, the two ‘tenders have backstopped the Gulls into this weekend’s NCAA Frozen Four, which Endicott will host. They’ve essentially split the starter’s role right down the middle, with Kelly sporting a 12-0-2 record on the season while Wilson is 11-2 in 13 starts.
“Honestly, I think I’m playing plenty. I’ve got absolutely no complaints,” said Kelly. “You play a game on Friday night and physically you’re so exhausted that it’s nice to see Ryan play the following day.
“We were told we’d split games the first few weekends and someone would take the job from there ... but it’s never happened. I think we realized there was no reason to change things up.”
Both Kelly and Wilson sat and learned a year ago as freshmen, when senior Conor O’Brien (now playing professionally) was the unquestioned No. 1 keeper. They each proved to be astute observers and were ready to shine when their time came in 2022-23.
Kelly, who came to Endicott from the Minnesota Wilderness of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), has the second best winning percentage in Division 3 hockey at .923. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound finance major has allowed just 22 goals out of 355 shots over 833 minutes and 53 seconds of action, with a 1.58 goals against average, .938 save percentage and a pair of shutouts — including a 3-0 blanking of Norwich in last Saturday’s NCAA quarterfinals.
Wilson, who also played junior hockey in the NAHL for the Springfield Jr. Blues (he and Kelly were actually teammates for a few months, but Kelly never played due to injury), has registered equally stellar numbers. He’s second in the nation in both goals against average (1.23) and save percentage (.949) while going 11-2 overall. In 782 minutes and 25 seconds between the pipes, the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has been beaten just 16 times and has made 299 saves, whitewashing three separate foes along the way.
“Watching Conor O’Brien play last year and the confidence everyone had in him helped me a lot,” said Wilson, who had been recruited to play Division 1 hockey at West Point before being decommitted, then contacted by Endicott head coach R.J. Tolan, asking if he was interested in joining the Gulls. “Conor made me want to have everyone believe in me that way when my time came. I just wanted to follow his example.”
Revered goaltending coach Mike Geragosian, who works weekly with Kelly and Wilson, noted the two Endicott keepers have similarities as far as their reads, situational play, and tactical approach. They’re both good athletes, he said, who strive to move forward in their technical, mental, and physical abilities.
But their differences, said the owner of Mike Geragosian All-America Goalie Camps, have become huge strengths for the Gulls’ program.
“The major difference between them is that Atticus has excellent size and has improved on his skating and movement. Ryan has great skating and movement and has worked on playing bigger by adjusting his upper body, gloves, and has brought his angles out more to play much larger.
“So in the end, what was different has become the same: two engaged, respectful and educable goalies that not only have created a unique situation, but are a pleasure to work with.”
Kelly and Wilson, who have combined for eight Commonwealth Coast Conference Goalie of the Week accolades this season, recognize greatness in each other and marvel at the things their co-keeper can do.
“The way Atticus tracks pucks is simply amazing,” said Wilson, who hopes to one day become a detective. “If you look at him when he makes saves, he watches the puck to the very last second. His eyes practically touch his glove.”
“We talk a lot about this,” added Kelly, Endicott’s nominee for the Elite 90 Award, given to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s 90 championships. “I think Ryan’s way better than me on staying in position. He’s always staying on his angle and not getting too discombobulated.”
The Gulls have not said publicly who will get the start in Friday’s NCAA semifinal against Hobart (27-2) at Bourque Arena, but the two keepers have an idea. Still, they’re preparing as if it’s just another business-as-usual contest and not worrying themselves by being on the national stage.
“Hobart has two guys with a lot of points (Luke Aquaro with 19 goals and 36 points; Jonah Alexander with 15-19-34) totals, so we’ll probably key on them,” said Kelly, who hasn’t allowed a single goal in his last 126:58. “We play our game and we’ll be fine.”
