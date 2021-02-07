HAVERHILL — Controlling the first period was the recipe for wins in the two-game set between the Masconomet and Beverly girls hockey teams this weekend. In Sunday’s second meeting between these rivals at Haverhill Valley Forum, Chieftain freshman Gabi Oakes dominated that opening frame all by herself.
Three unassisted breakaway goals in the opening 15 minutes gave Oakes her first career hat trick and lifted the Chieftains to a much-needed weekend split courtesy of a 4-2 decision. After the Panthers took round one Saturday night by a 6-1 score, Masconomet knew it needed a strong start to snap a three-game losing streak.
Oakes, a talented freshman, delivered. Using her deceptive speed to blaze by the Beverly defense and finish with a succession of smooth forehand-backhand dekes, she opened the scoring midway through the first, went coast-to-coast after stealing a defensive zone faceoff for her second at 10:22 and had the hat trick by the end of the first when she deked again on a clean break with only 18.4 seconds left in an incredible 15 minutes.
“She put all the pieces together. She’s got the speed, the moves and she read the plays exactly right,” said Masconomet coach Ryan Sugar, his team now 2-6-1. “This was the first game all year where we’ve scored first and that was huge for us set the tone.”
Elisabeth King scored in between Oakes’ tallies by crashing the net and getting a loosely covered puck by Beverly goalie Madison Delano as Masco led it 4-0 after one. It was a sudden change for Beverly (1-4-1) to fall behind just a day after getting their first win of the year and the Panthers let some tough calls against them in the first derail their momentum.
“It was frustrating to be down when you don’t feel like you should be down,” Beverly coach Danielle Finocchiaro said. “We got a little over anxious and over excited. I think it was one of those cases where we had to get out of our own heads.”
Settling down over the final two periods, Beverly cut into the lead on Shea Nemeskal’s power play goal in the second and got another advantage tally from captain Cayla Greenleaf late in the third. Junior captain Jamie DuPont sped behind the defense with a chance to put some real pressure on Masco in the final minute, but Masconomet goalie McKenzie Cronin made a great glove save to preserve her first varsity win.
“McKenzie really got settled in. She was great in the second half of the game,” said Sugar, whose freshman netminder made 23 stops. “It was probably the best hockey I’ve seen her play.”
Just 18 hours earlier, it was the opposite with Beverly taking a commanding 5-0 lead with captain Emma Knott and Nemeskal each netting two goals. DuPont also netted her first of the year Saturday, as did Kayleigh Crowell, who as making her season debut.
“To get a win was huge. It was the first time we’d had the full team together in two or three weeks,” said Finocchiaro, whose team has been through three pauses so far this winter. “It was a relief.”
Depth was a factor in Sunday’s win for Masco, which rolled three lines that all produced offensive chances while Beverly had just 11 skaters. The Chieftains got great defensive play from seniors Cali Caponigro and Sophia Grutti as well youngsters Bella Flinn and Allie LaCava.
“We must have blocked a dozen shots,” said Sugar. “We definitely didn’t want to end the weekend with two losses to the same team ... we were two different teams from the way we played Sunday versus Saturday. We flipped it around pretty quickly.”
Delano totaled 20 stops in the Beverly net and two impressive leg-pad stops as Oakes created more breakaway chances looking to add to her hat trick. Knott and Nemeskal each had four-point weekends for the Panthers, who are right back at it with their third game in three days Monday at Gloucester.
Masconomet 4, Beverly 2
at Haverhill Valley Forum
Beverly 0 1 1 2
Masconomet 4 0 0 4
Scoring summary
First period: M, Gabi Oakies (un), 748; M, Oakes (un), 10:22; M, Elisabeth King (un), 13:29; M, Oakes (un), 14:42.
Second period: B, Shea Nemeskal (Cayla Greenleaf), ppg, 7:29.
Third period: B, Greenleaf (Emma Knott), ppg, 13:53.
Saves: B, Madison Delano 20; M, McKenzie Cronin 23.
Records: B, 1-4-1; M, 2-6-1.