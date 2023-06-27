The Beverly Football Boosters are hosting their annual Roy C. Norden Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 14 at Beverly Golf & Tennis Club starting at 10 a.m. to support vital services for the Beverly High football program and its players.
Beverly High football alumni, friends and the greater Beverly community are invited to take part in this event. Cost of the event is $175 per golfer ($145 for BHS football alumni who graduated between 2018-22).
Fundraising raised from the event will help the Panthers' football program through annual scholarships for student-athletes, the team's end-of-season banquet expenses, awards and gifts, end of training camp cookout and beginning of season celebration, pre-game training table items, Hudl software for players and coaches, coaching staff clinics, swag, gifts and other activities through the season, and more.
“The pandemic made it difficult to fundraise at the level the Boosters have in the past, which means we're working extra hard this year to rebuild vital funds that directly support the football program," said Boosters President Alysha Monfette. "A big part of that effort is our golf tournament. Plus, it’s a great day to reconnect with alumni, friends and have a whole lot of fun.”
Sponsors for this year's event are also wanted. Business sponsorship includes many great advertising opportunities, including a scholarship in yours or your business’s name.
For more information or how to register and/or sponsor the event
All of the information on how to register or sponsor for the event can be seen by visiting https://bevfootballbooster.wixsite.com/mysite