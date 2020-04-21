The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association was not ready to act Tuesday afternoon when Governor Charlie Baker shuttered school buildings through the end of the current term due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Administrators, coaches and student-athletes across the North Shore knew, however, that the closures put down any remaining hopes of having a spring sports season.
"We'd basically been in a holding pattern until we heard from the Governor on schools opening," said St. John's Prep athletic director Jameson Pelkey. "That was the decision he had to make. It's obviously a very very difficult thing for seniors, not just student athletes but all seniors."
The MIAA's Board of Directors are scheduled to meet on Friday and will issue a statement regarding the status of spring springs by the end of the week. With schools practicing distance learning and all campuses closed, the only possible remaining outcome seems to be cancellation.
"You have to rip the band-aid off," said Danvers High athletic director Andy St. Pierre. "The seniors need the clarity. They've lost so much ... you have to let them grieve, process it and move on. It was noble to try to salvage something but we all know athletics has to be secondary when it comes to safety."
Athletic departments all over the state had been meeting to put together contingency plans had school been allowed to open on May 4 or even later. With no physical schooling until September, though, the proverbial other shoe seems to have dropped.
"Today's news was tough to hear. Everyone's health and safety is paramount," said Hamilton-Wenham AD Craig Genualdo. "We're anticipating the MIAA will announce the next steps in the coming days. We want to send a message of support to our athletes and their families now just at H-W but across the Cape Ann League and the state."
The realization that no interscholastic athletic competition will take place in spring sports like baseball, lacrosse and tennis in 2020 hit hard across the region.
"Every athlete, through blood, sweat and tears, earns the opportunity to walk off their field one last time. These kids have been robbed of that," Peabody High boys lacrosse Leo Shidler said.
Squads that felt they had unfinished business, such as St. John's Prep's Super 8 runner-up baseball team, were left pondering what might have been had the pandemic not ground America to a stop at this particular time.
"I feel bad for all high school seniors," Eagles coach Dan Letarte said. "The 16 seniors on our team will have a chip on the shoulder for the rest of their lives over this. Hopefully, it'll help them overcome some other adversity when that times comes in the future."
Losing an entire season of games is unprecedented. Historian Andy Metropolis, a retired teacher, said he believes there's been a varsity baseball game at Peabody High since the 1860's; not so in 2020.
"It's heartbreaking. You think back on your own seniors and could you imagine not playing? It's a tough pill to swallow," Pelkey said. "We have to be safe and we have to lean on each other. We'll be creative, like we are with remote learning, when it comes to finding ways to honor these kids and exploring some options to make the best of it."
School sports are best served as metaphors for life lessons in perseverance and team work; athletics as a vehicle for those teachings doesn't stop just because there will be games.
"As unfair as this is to the kids, it's pretty heavy stuff so if they can draw on that later in life that has to be a silver lining," said St. Pierre. "All those things we try to teach via sports, battling adversity and overcoming the odds ... you have to focus on those, focus on those relationships you have with your teammates and keeping them strong."
