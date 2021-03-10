Springing Into Action: North Shore football teams gearing up for start of Fall 2 campaign 

Part two of our preview look at our local North Shore high school football teams takes a look at three Northeastern Conference squads, three more from the Cape Ann League and a Catholic Central League powerhouse coming off of a Super Bowl berth ...
SALEM WITCHES
2019 record: 1-10
Head coach: Matt Bouchard (7th season, 18-48)
Team captain: Connor McRae, Sr., TB/LB.
Other key players: Dante Roper, Sr., C; Markin Bautista, Sr., OL/DL; CJ Pacheco, Sr., OT/DL; Patrick Boardway, Sr., TE/DL; Mike Ready, Jr., QB; Corey Grimes, Fr., QB; Jeandavis Cardenas, Jr., WR/DB; Jariel DelValle, Jr., WR/DB; Christian Howell, Soph., OT; Jesse Round, Soph., WR/CB; Alex Paulino, Jr., DL/RB.
Leading returnees: Connor McRae (80 carries, 386 yards, 3 TD); Michael Ready (17-for-42, 127 yards, 1 TD); Jarial DelValle (5 catches, 23 yards, 1 TD).
The lowdown: The Witches displayed a ton of positives early on from a variety of positions. They have great size up front and a number of gifted skill players that should make for a balanced offensive attack both in the run and passing game. They're young overall, but do have seven returning lettermen.
Did you know?: With Bertram Field not available for us in March and April, the Witches will instead play all their home games this season at Bishop Fenwick's Donaldson Field in Peabody.
DANVERS FALCONS
2019 record: 9-2
Head coach: Ryan Nolan (4th season, 23-10)
Team captains: Andrew Chronis, Sr., G/DE; Darren McDermott, Sr., QB; Isaac Flores, Sr., OG/DT.
Other key players: Ben Wilichowski, Sr., OT/DT; Sebastian Gutierrez, Sr., DL; Nick Moore, Sr., DL; Pete Rivera, Sr., RB/CB; Brian Taylor, Sr., OLB/DE; Andrew Metivier, Sr., CB; Drew Grey, Sr., FB/LB; Jimmy Carmilia, Jr., RB/WR/S; Colin Kelter, Jr., RB/WR/S; Aris Xerras, Soph., TE/LB.
Leading returnees: Darren McDermott (12-for-28, 146 yards, 2 TD); Jimmy Carmilia (7 catches, 109 yards, 1 TD).
The lowdown: New senior quarterback Darren McDermott looks eager and poised to lead the offense. The Falcons boast size and strength in the middle with a number of capable skill players to surround them. A talented freshman class helps boaster the overall depth of the squad.
Did you know?: The last time the Falcons won back-to-back conference titles was nearly two decades ago (2003-04).
HAMILTON-WENHAM GENERALS
2019 record: 5-6
Head coach: Jim Pugh (5th season, 28-16; 31st season overall, 206-126 (including 26 years at Masconomet))
Team captains: Marty Cooke, Sr., RB/LB; Ryan Monahan, Sr., WR/DB; Jack Mulvihill, Sr., RB/WR/DE.
Other key players: Markus Nordin, Jr., DE/QB/WR; Carter Coffey, Sr., QB; Chris Domoracki, Jr., FB/LB; Luke Domoracki, Jr., S; Tim Seaward, Jr., OL/DL; Sean Collins, Sr., TE; Todd Jackson, Sr., OL/DL; Ben Harres, Sr., OL/DL; Jake Maher, Sr., OL/DL; Jackson Dube, Jr., OL/DL; Jackson Courtney, Jr., OL/DL.
Leading returnees: Ryan Monahan (55 catches, 1165 yards, 12 TDs); Marty Cooke (74 rushing yards); Markus Nordin (6 catches, 125 yards, 1 TD)
The lowdown: It'll be tough sledding in a loaded Cape Ann League as the Generals face difficult crossover matchups with Newburyport and North Reading, plus battles with CAL Baker contenders Ipswich and Amesbury. Hamilton-Wenham plans to be ready, though, with a crop of hungry seniors led by its three captains. Monahan looks to build on his record shattering 2019 receiving season and will be playing football at St. Anselm.
Did you know?: The Generals are only of only two teams in the area that don't return a player who attempted a single pass in 2019. They're also one of only two teams that will be playing regularly on grass this spring.
IPSWICH TIGERS
2019 record: 5-6
Head coach: Kevin Fessette (6th season, 31-24)
Team captains: Cole Terry, Sr., RB/LB; Jack Wile, Sr., OL/DL; Justin Bruhm, Sr., WR/S; Alex Yanakakis, Sr., OL/DL.
Other key players: Nikhil Webb-Walker, Sr., TE/DL; Chase Huntley, Sr., RB/LB; Luke Wile, Sr., C/T; Jack Gillis, Sr., OL; Charlie Henderson, Jr.
Leading returnees: Cole Terry (134 carries, 837 yards, 6 TD); Chase Huntley (62 carries, 363 yards, 4 TD); Justin Bruhm (15 catches, 342 yards, 6 TDs).
The lowdown: The Tigers have the luxury of carrying upwards of 20 seniors, with 10 of the 11 offensive starters in that grade. Lead tailback Cole Terry is back in the fold, and overall Ipswich boasts a number of gifted skill players.
Did you know?: Terry has a chance to lead the Tigers in rushing for three straight seasons, having done so as both a sophomore (913 yards, 9 TDs) and a junior (837 yards, 6 TDs).
MANCHESTER ESSEX HORNETS
2019 record: 8-2
Head coach: Jeff Hutton (6th season, 29-23)
Team captains: Joe Daly, Sr., RB/DB; Gavin Glass, Sr., RB/LB; Will Levendusky, Sr., QB/DB.
Other key players: Will Rodier, Sr., DT; Frank Wood, Sr., TE/DE; Sam MacDowell, Jr., OL; A.J. Pallazola, Jr., RB/CB; Tristan Rogers, Jr., OG.
Leading returnees: Gavin Glass (117 carries, 628 rushing yards, 13 TDs); Will Levendusky (70-for-121 passing, 1,187 yards, 11 TDs); A.J. Pallazola (67 carries, 391 yards, 3 TDs; 12 rec. 156 yards).
The lowdown: The Hornets thrived playing an independent schedule in 2019, reaching the Division 7 North final. This season, however, they'll have to get through the Cape Ann League and a much more difficult campaign. Manchester Essex is, however, loaded at the skill positions with its starting quarterback, running back and wingback all returning to the fold.
Did you know?: Manchester Essex is playing a Cape Ann League schedule for this season only after switching to an independent slate of games in 2019. The Hornets went 11-27 in the CAL from 2011-18.
BISHOP FENWICK CRUSADERS
2019 record: 10-2 (reached Division 6 Super Bowl)
Head coach: David Woods (23rd season, 168-81)
Team captains: Matt Juneau, Sr., C/DT; Chrys Wilson, Sr., QB/LB; Andrew Wilson, Sr., LB; Jake Connolly, Sr., WR/DB; Danny Richard, Sr., TE/DE.
Other key players: Stefano Fabiano, Sr., WR/DB; Angel Martinez, Sr., WR/DB; Tucker Destino, Sr., TB; Liam Andrews, Soph., OL/DL.
Leading returnees: Tucker Destino (64 carries, 350 yards, 4 TD); Chrys Wilson (80-for-136, 1,462 yards, 19 TD); Angel Martinez (35 catches, 624 yards, 7 TD); Stefano Fabiano (21 catches, 367 yards, 5 TD).
The lowdown: With 18 returning seniors on their roster, the Crusaders boast experience and leadership. They're extremely talented at the skill positions and have some big bodies in the trenches, including talented sophomore Liam Andrews (6-foot-4, 265 lbs.).
Did you know?: Dave Woods is entering his 23rd season at Fenwick and is currently the longest tenured head coach in the area.
||||