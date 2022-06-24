What’s the best thing about the road to Williamsport and the Little League World Series? It always begins again ... and every team that starts summer tournament play can believe it has a shot.
For District 16 here on the North Shore that reality seems more true than most, since it’s home to defending state champion Peabody West and several other leagues that have made the state finals and beyond in the last half century.
The 2022 journey to Williamsport kick off Friday when the double-elimination District 16 playoffs begin. A total of 11 teams will vie for the pennant, with the championship tentatively scheduled for Thursday, July 14 (weather permitting).
For defending champion Peabody West, which has won District 16 five times since moving over from District 15 in 2011, there are two returners from last year’s squad: Ryan Skerry and Ty Lomasney.
Steve Lomasney, Ty’s dad and a former Red Sox draft pick from Peabody High, takes over the managing duties, with his team playing its first game Saturday against Lynnfield at Wyoma Park in Lynn.
There are a number of players that have moved up from the 11-year-old all-star team that won D16 last year as well. Catcher Tyler McMahon, Ricky Williams, Patrick Woods and Geo Capo are among that crew with Brayden Beals, Jared Devereaux, Landon Lohnes, Jacon Sylvester and Andrew Wenzel in the mix. Ben Ouellette and Chris York made Peabody West’s 2022 roster as 11-year-olds as well.
“Skerry looks like our No. 1 pitcher, and the experience from last year will help,” Steve Lomasney said. “We’re looking for a team effort. Everyone will be contributing.”
Peabody Little League, the 2017 and ‘19 Division 16 champs who were runners up a year ago, is managed by Rick Deloreto. The Tanner City kids open up Sunday against Winthrop at O’Grady Field in Salem, with Patrick Prideaux and Mike Harris looking like the squad’s top pitchers.
Nolan Barber and Cam Iorio add some speed and power to the batting order, and Levi Reyes has a great blend as well. In the outfield, Nick DeMonico and Bradlee Ferullo are dependable, while Mason Ritchie and Josh Rosario can play multiple infield positions. Vinny Divola, John Bettencourt and Alex Cunha can help out with the bat or the glove, and Jonathan DeLoretto is another solid option.
“This year’s club is a deep, talented crew in all different parts of the game,” said Deloreto. “Pitching runs 4-5 deep, we have speed at the top, and defensively we’ll hold our own. If everything comes together, we’re hoping to make a little noise.”
The winner of the Peabody/Winthrop game will face Swampscott, one of three teams to get an opening game bye via blind draw. Swampscott’s first game is slated for June 30 at MacArthur Park in Peabody at 5:45 p.m..
Representing Swampscott will be: Will Rowe, Teddy O’Neill, Tassos Sheehan, Tommy Cuttle, Colton Sachar, Miles Brown, Colin McCarthy, Jack Pavey, Beau Olivieri, Luc Tardiff, Cole Kacuba, Cam Gold and Michael Hall. Jeremy Kacuba is the manager, assisted by Pat O’Neill and Steve Rowe.
“Our practice sessions have been progressing very nicely. The players had a very competitive town league season, and most of the players also had strong seasons in their various club baseball endeavors,” Jeremy Kacuba said. “We’re working hard on team chemistry, progressive hitting and fielding workouts, as well as base fitness for injury prevention and health for what we hope to be a long summer of baseball.”
Salem Little League also has a strong crop of returning players from last year’s 11-year old all-stars. Leading the Witch City kids will be Christopher Campagna, Anthony “Trey” Carchide, Jasper Casinelli Tarasuik, Dylan Colbert, Liam Cullen, Max Levine-Stein, Tyler Ouellette, Isaac Solano, Noah Thompson plus some talented newcomers in Yoniel “Alexander” Canela Reinoso, Lizander Perez Pena, William Rudzinski.
Last winning the pennant in 2015, Salem also made the final three in 2018 and begins the 2022 tourney on Tuesday against the Pine Hill/East Lynn winner in Swampscott. A Salem win would pit them against the other two squads in the bracket, Wyoma and Saugus.
Salem is managed by Stephen Cullen and assisted by Eddie Colbert and Nate Clement.