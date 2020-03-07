You guys again.
No doubt that's been running through the minds of players and coaches of both the St. John's Prep and Boston College High hockey teams as they get set to meet in a Super 8 Final Four elimination game Saturday night at Loring Arena in Framingham (7:30).
The age-old Catholic Conference rivals — both of whom share an 'Eagles' nickname — will face off against one another for the third time this winter and 17th time since the 2015-16 season. The winner will see their season extended, with the losers turning in their jerseys Monday morning.
"They're a lot like us," said St. John's Prep head coach Kristian Hanson, whose team tied BC High on home ice (1-1) in late December and lost a 4-2 road contest in January, a game that was tied 2-2 before the hosts scored in the final minute, then added an empty netter.
"For both teams, all of our lines are pretty balanced, we don't rely on one person to do all of the scoring, and we play well within our systems. It's reasonable to think this game will come down to the third period, decided by one goal."
BC High, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, are the two-time defending Super 8 champions. Coach John Flaherty's club takes a 15-4-4 record into Saturday night's tilt, with playoff wins over Burlington (3-0) and Framingham (2-1) sandwiched around a second round loss to Pope Francis (4-0).
St. John's Prep, which swept BC High in its best-of-3 playoff series en route to the 2015 Super 8 title, is 13-5-5 on the year. Like their fellow Eagles, they won their first (2-1 over Xaverian) and third (5-2 over Catholic Memorial) postseason games this winter, dropping their second contest (3-1 to top seeded Arlington).
This will mark the 15th time that St. John's Prep and BC High have met in the playoffs, all coming since the Super 8 format began in 1991. While BC holds the overall series edge (8-6), Hanson's teams are 4-2 in six matchups against their Dorchester-based rivals.
"They've been in plenty of big game situations before and won't be fazed," Hanson said of BC High. "Like us, they play a difficult (regular season) schedule to prepare for games like these. We certainly respect them as coaches and our kids do, too."
Balance has been at the forefront of St. John's postseason push. Eleven different players have at least one point in the team's three postseason games, led by senior Ryan Hart (2 goals, 2 assists) and sophomore linemate Nick Townshend (2 goals, assist).
Everyone has been stepping up and chipping in when the situation presents itself. Take defensive defenseman Theo Vetere, a sophomore who had a single point during the regular season but had a key helper in his team's win over CM, lofting the puck out of his zone and hitting Townshend in stride in the neutral zone for a breakaway score.
Senior goalie Noah Dorsey-Sorofman has the same save percentage in the playoffs (.919) as he has for the entire season, having stopped 68 of 74 shots. Captain Jack Gilligan, Josiah Brown, Andrew Cole, Will Perry, Jack Riley and Vetere have all played steady, smart hockey in front of their netminder.
"Josiah has really been playing well," said Hanson. "He's been confident with the puck and making good decisions as far as moving it north. He also filled a nice role for us on the power play when Pat (Moran) was out. He's also very calm and is a good compliment to Jack on our top pairing."
BC High has a bit more offensive punch, with Matt Keohane and Colin Norton each averaging better than a point per game, with Aidan Carey, Colman Benson and Brian Bulger also dangerous marksmen. Michael Dragon, John Logan and Nick Martin are among those that log big minutes on defense in front of freshman goalkeeper Tom Kiesewetter.
Hanson has repeatedly reminded his team that to look ahead at this point of the season is foolish. They can't advance to next Wednesday's loser's bracket final unless they take care of business against a very formidable team Saturday night.
"This is where you have to take that cliche 'one day at at time' approach; if you don't, you're done," said Hanson. "You can't look ahead. We're solely focused on beating BC High right now, and we know how difficult that's going to be."
