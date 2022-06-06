DANVERS — The St. John's Prep baseball team didn't have much trouble hitting the ball on Monday afternoon. Their Division 1 playoff opponent, Lincoln-Sudbury, didn't have much trouble fielding it, either.
Warrior pitcher Ben Resnic deployed an impressive mix of moving pitches that had the Eagles either pounding down on the ball or popping it up all afternoon. After holding the Prep to one hit in the first six innings, he held off a late rally by standing the tying and go-ahead runs on base in a fairly thrilling 3-2 decision at Frates Diamond.
Trailing by three runs going to their last at-bat, the Eagles (13-8) did a bit of everything in that final frame. Senior Payton Palladino hit a one-out triple off the scoreboard in right to score Carson Browne to make it a two run game. Shane Williams hit a first-pitch sacrifice fly to make it 3-2 and sophomore Cam Lagrassa kept the rally going with a two-out double.
After Caleb Birchem drew a walk and stole second, St. John's appeared to tie the game on a balk ... but the sharp "balk" shout came from the crowd and was quickly over ruled by the first base umpire.
Resnic gathered himself and got a ground out to end it and send his No. 20 seed Warriors (14-9) by the No. 13 Eagles, who didn't win a state tournament game for the first time since 1998 and were eliminated at home for just the second time in those 24 postseasons.
"We're one swing away," said Eagles coach Dan Letarte. "Their kid was tough. Everything was tailing away from our lefties and we were very much off balance. He didn't walk people and we put a lot of balls in play, but they made all the plays."
St. John's only struck out three times and L-S made all the defensive plays to hold them down for the first six innings. Williams, a speedy center fielder, had his team's first hit in the fifth but the Warriors turned a double play to erase him.
It was a 1-0 game most of the game with a fielder's choice RBI by Heath Albert plated the run. The Warriors had first and third with one away and the Eagles opted to turn a double play and concede the run, no doubt figuring their offense would come through.
In the sixth, the visitors tacked on two more. Joe Williams came on in a bases loaded, no out situation and quickly got two outs. He produced a grounder to first, but batter Thomas Rogers beat the first baseman to the bag and L-S had another runner come around to score on the play for a 3-0 edge.
"Our guy dove for the bag and had fallen and their guy wheeled around and kept running," said Letarte. "I can't fault anyone ... it's a kid trying to make a play and heads up baserunning by them. That's how the tournament is."
Williams got the final out when his older brother, Shane, ran a long way to take away extra bases in deep center. Both Williams and starting pitcher Connor Remley, who allowed six hits over six innings, pitched well enough to win.
Kyle Webster also put a scare in L-S when he blasted a shot to deep centerfield. The ball fell at the warning track, however, for a long fly out.
Lincoln-Sudbury, which will face No. 4 Shrewsbury in the Round of 16 Wednesday, gained a small measure of revenge for last year's D1 North final won by the Eagles on their field. This year's Prep team had gone into the playoffs with five straight wins and appeared to be hitting its stride before Monday's sudden end.
"After we got pounded by CM (20-5), we went on a tear. We were playing really good baseball, practicing well, hitting the ball really well and pitching better," Letarte said. "It feels like it all ended pretty fast and you're never really ready when it does."