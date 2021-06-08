St. John's Prep's wrestling program always emphasizes the student aspect of being a student-athlete and has once again been recognized nationally for its success.
The Eagles earned six Academic All-America nods when the National High School Coaches Association released the 2021 honorees this week.
Senior Nick Curley earned his fourth straight Academic All-America honor, an incredible feat for the 113-pound grappler who won the national title in Virginia earlier this year and went 54-7 as a junior.
Adam Schaeublin (120 pounds) and Rawson Iwanicki (145 pounds) each earned Academic All-American for the second time. Tyler Knox, a New England champion at 120 pounds, got his first AAA honor, as did 106 pounder Alex Scheublin and Trevor Fecko.
St. John's has now had 84 Academic All-Americans in program histoy.
"We're very proud of our history of Academic All-Americans," longtime coach Manny Costa said.
To be considered for Academic All-America honors, a wrester must have a grade point average of at least 3.6 and has to have earned a state medal in his career.
Danvers' Max Leete was the only other wrestler from Massachusetts to earn Academic All-American honors this year.