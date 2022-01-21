READING — Six straight dates on the road, totaling 358 miles round trip.
Six straight victories for the St. John’s Prep hockey team, all coming away from the comforts of their home rink.
Ben McGilvray, a junior playing against his hometown squad, knocked in the game-winner in the low slot with 6:06 to play and goaltender Peyton Palladino stopped 15 of 16 shots as the Eagles took down Reading, 2-1, at Burbank Arena.
It was the seventh consecutive win all told for St. John’s (now 8-1) overall and a fitting end to a two-and-a-half week jaunt to various rinks across Eastern Massachusetts and even up into New Hampshire.
“There was a lot of adrenaline rushing through my body when I scored that goal,” said the 16-year old McGilvray, who played countless times at Burbank growing up and is still close with many of the Rockets’ varsity players.
“I had a 2-on-1 on my previous shift where I whiffed on (the shot), so I thought I was due for a goal,” added the 6-foot-2, 180-pound left winger. “(Center) Jimmy (Ayers) gave me a great pass from behind the net; I just had to bury it.”
The Eagles, who outshot the Rockets 32-16, had the ice tilted in their favor for long stretches of play. But credit goes to the hosts, who despite having less depth made up for it with their physicality, strong structure and willingness to keep fighting back, particularly over the final 15 minutes when they had their best period.
“This game was exactly what we expected it would be,” St. John’s Prep head coach Kristian Hanson said. “It was a battle start to finish, with an electric crowd and great energy in here. We expected it to come down to one goal at the end ... and fortunately for us, we scored it.
“We really felt tonight would be a great test tonight as far as how we’ll react when the state tournament comes,” Hanson added. “We expected a great crowd, a gritty physical style where you have to compete for every inch of ice ... and it lived up to its billing. For us, it was a great result.”
Palladino, who stays square to shooters and doesn’t have a lot of wasted movement between the pipes, made a breakaway stop on Reading’s Cam Fahey in the second period when his team was holding a 1-goal lead.
“(Reading) brought a lot of energy tonight and really came out fast,” said Palladino, the 18-year-old Danvers native who improved to 5-0 on the season. “We just stuck with our game plan, kept it simple and did our jobs.”
The Rockets beat him just once, off a turnover out front early in the third period when Mikey Dufton popped a loose puck high into the cage. What could have been a frustrating sequence for the Eagles --who had several good scoring chances before the hosts took advantage of this miscue — rallied them instead.
“Collectively, the guys on the bench said, ‘We’re winning this one. Let’s go get the next one’,” recounted Hanson. “It was all positive.”
McGilvray made that happen with his third goal of the season, driving the net hard after Ayers got the puck in Gretzky’s office and slid a perfect pass out front to him for the one-timer.
Sophomore right wing Jake Vana gave the visitors a 1-0 lead late in the first period when he followed up a shot from the right point by defenseman Jeff Melanson (who earned the team’s Derek Hines Helmet for his outstanding play) and backhanded in the rebound to the right of Reading goaltender Alec Sullivan (31 saves).
Another Reading native, sophomore left wing Johnny Tighe, also had a strong game for St. John’s Prep, as did defensemen Aidan Holland, Jack Doherty, Tommy Tilas, Zack Raposa, Nick Brandano, Melanson and captain Theo Vetere.
The Eagles finally return home this Saturday and return to Catholic Conference play to take on a strong Catholic Memorial team (2 p.m.).
“The entire focus this week was Reading; CM wasn’t mentioned once. Now the focus shifts,” said Hanson.
“This is a mature team, really a special team. It’s a great group of kids who are extremely coachable and work very hard. Their willingness to accept any role and just work when they’re on the ice plays well when you’re on the road. Our focus has been very good.”
St. John’s Prep 2, Reading 1
at Burbank Arena, Reading
St. John’s Prep 1 0 1 2
Reading 0 0 1 1
First period: SJP, Jake Vana (Jeff Melanson, Christian Rosa), 12:42.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: R, Mikey Dufton (Zach Micciche, Mark Boyle), 2:29; SJP, Ben McGilvray (Jimmy Ayers, Will Van Sicklin), 8:54.
Saves: SJP, Peyton Palladino 15; R, Alec Sullivan 31.
Records: SJP, 8-1-0; R, 3-5-1.
