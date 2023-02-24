The best of the best in the Bay State’s indoor track world will converge on Reggie Lewis Center Saturday morning for this year’s Meet of Champions.
Formerly known as the All-State meet, it’s the grand finale of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s indoor track season. Qualifiers in each of the 13 events are the top three finishers from each the five divisional meets that took place last weekend, plus the next nine marks/distances from those meets. Athletes can also advance by hitting an exclusive “super qualifier” mark during the season.
Division 1 boys runner-up St. John’s Prep has athletes in six different events and is the only local school to qualify all three relays. Several Eagles qualified in multiple events, including Chris McDonough (dash, long jump), Nathan Lopez (mile, 2-mile) and Paul Lovett (mile, 2-mile).
Peabody High has a large group of athletes qualifying including multi-event standouts Lindsey Wilson (high jump and hurdles) and Sarah DiVasta (1000, mile). Others that made it individually in more than one event were Beverly’s Meredith Pasquarosa (dash, hurdles) and Ipswich’s Colin Hansen (300, 600) and Keith Townsend (hurdles, high jump).
All of those competing from North Shore schools are, listed by event:
BOYS
Hurdles: Keith Townsend (Ipswich), Elijah Bergner (Ipswich).
Dash: Chris McDonough (St. John’s Prep), Justin Franco (Peabody).
300: Colin Hansen (Ipswich).
600: Colin Hansen (Ipswich), Ryan Thompson (Marblehead), Colby Rotchford (Gloucester).
1000: Logan Tracia (Peabody).
Mile: Nathan Lopez (St. John’s Prep), Daniel Hadley (St. John’s Prep), Paul Lovett (St. John’s Prep), Finn O’Hara (Manchester Essex).
2-Mile: Nathan Lopez (St. John’s Prep), Paul Lovett (St. John’s Prep).
High jump: Drew McStay, St. John’s Prep, Callum Brown (St. John’s Prep), Keith Townsend (Ipswich), Tirena Asengua (St. John’s Prep).
Long jump: Chris McDonough (St. John’s Prep).
Shot put: Alex Jackson (Peabody), Pius Ejindu (St. John’s Prep), Gael Garcia (St. John’s Prep).
4x200 relay: St. John’s Prep, Peabody, Marblehead.
4x400 relay: St. John’s Prep.
4x800 relay: St. John’s Prep.
GIRLS
Hurdles: Meredith Pasquarosa (Beverly), Lindsey Wilson (Peabody).
Dash: Meredith Pasquarosa (Beverly), Savanna Vargas (Peabody).
300: Cate Trautman (Marblehead).
600: Claire Brean (Beverly).
1000: Sarah DiVasta (Peabody).
Mile: Sarah DiVasta (Peabody).
2-mile: Emma Eagan (Danvers).
High jump: Brianna Ewansiha (Peabody), Keira Sweetnam (Marblehead), Lindsey Wilson (Peabody).
Shot put: Aaliyah Callahan (Peabody), Mya Perron (Beverly), Cali Abbatessa (Danvers).
4x200 relay: Peabody, Marblehead.
4x400 relay: Beverly, Bishop Fenwick.
4x800 relay: Beverly.