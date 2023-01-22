BOSTON — You can't coach depth; either your team has it or they don't.
And boy, does the St. John's Prep hockey team have it.
Moving up a line to play center on the Eagles' second unit Sunday afternoon, junior Cam Umlah scored a pair of goals and assisted on another in a 6-1 victory over BC High at UMass Boston's Barry Rink.
Umlah, who had one goal coming into the contest, got the promotion after captain Jimmy Ayers sat out with an injury. The 16-year-old more than produced by doubling his season goal output with two snipes within three-and-a-half minutes of the second period. He also fit in seamlessly with captains Cole Blaser (goal, 2 assists) and Will Van Sicklin (assist) as his wings.
"You've got 17-minute periods in a physical game, and we're consistently playing four lines," said veteran Prep head coach Kristian Hanson. "We're able to compete for a full game with the depth we have. Some of our opponents have tailed off a bit (late in periods), but we've been able to keep pushing. So yeah, depth matters."
Blaeser assisted on both of Umlah's goals. "On that first one, Cole had a nice shot on and I picked up the rebound, walked it up to the top of the circle and shot high glove side through the (defenseman's) legs," said the 5-foot-10, 160-pound Umlah. "The second one Cole made another nice play, dropping it to me (in the slot) for a one-timer.
"It's like we really have two first lines and two third lines," added Umlah. "Our fourth line is our 'Swag Line' (S for Paul Santosuosso, W for Caleb White, A for and, plus G for Harlan Graber) and they've been great. We have unbelievable depth; it's awesome to see because everyone is contributing offensively and especially defensively."
With the victory, the top ranked Eagles (9-1-1) avenged their only loss, a 2-1 overtime setback to BC High in the opening round of the Pete Frates Winter Classic three days after Christmas.
Goaltender Brian Cronin was one again stellar for the defending Division 1 state champions, making 29 saves. Captain Aidan Holland had another dominant performance; he and the Prep's D-corps, including Jack Doherty, Brady Plaza (whose potential first SJP goal was waived off after the net came off its moorings), Nick Brandano, Deuce Morton, and freshman JR Goldstein forced BC High to take many of its shots from outside the scoring areas in and around the Eagles' cage.
Up 2-0 after one thanks to goals by Blaeser and Ben McGilvray, the Eagles "won the game in the second period", according to Hanson, after peppering BC High keeper Adam D'Errico with 21 shots, three of which got by him. In addition to Umlah's two, Christian Rosa popped a shot over a fallen D'Errico that gave the visitors a 3-0 lead.
"We had a ton of offensive zone time and broke things open," said Hanson.
BC High has now lost four straight and five of their last six. The only time they got one past Cronin was when Jackie Murphy chipped a shot over him at the far post midway through the second, cutting his team's deficit to 3-1. But Umlah got the Prep's three-goal lead back less than three minutes later, and they were never seriously challenged again.
"Cam's a skilled hockey player," Hanson noted. "It's our next-man-up mentality, and Cam did a really nice job."
Johnny Tighe's sixth goal of the season with exactly one minute to play capped the scoring for St. John's, which now turns its attention to another huge showdown Wednesday night at the Essex Sports Center against 10-1 Catholic Memorial (6:40 p.m.). The Eagles defeated the Knights, 6-3, at Babson College earlier this month.
St. John's Prep 6, BC High 1
at Edward T. Barry Rink, Boston
St. John's Prep;2;3;1;6
BC High;0;1;0;1
First period: SJP, Cole Blaeser (Will Van Sicklin, Christian Rosa), ppg, 9:36; SJP, Ben McGilvray (Jake Vana, Brady Plaza), 10:28.
Second period: SJP, Rosa (Jake Vana, McGilvray), 7:18; BCH, Jackie Murphy (Luke O'Sullivan, Matt Cox), 9:17; SJP, Cam Umlah (Blaeser), 12:10; SJP, Umlah (Blaeser, Aidan Holland), 15:34.
Third period: SJP, Johnny Tighe (Umlah, Nick Brandano), 16:00.
Saves: SJP, Brian Cronin 29; BCH, Adam D'Errico 31.
Records: SJP, 9-1-1; BCH, 4-6-1.