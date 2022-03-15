When your opponent has nothing to lose, that's when they're at their most dangerous. When they're also extremely familiar with your team and coaching staff, that makes them absolutely frightening.
That's the lair the top seeded St. John's Prep hockey team will be skating into tonight at Tsongas Center in Lowell when they meet their Catholic Conference rivals from BC High (7:45 p.m.) in a Division 1 state semifinal.
No one is surprised that the Eagles of St. John's Prep (now 20-3) are one game away from playing for the state championship Sunday at TD Garden. On the other hand, many observers are surprised to see the Eagles of BC High in the same spot.
After all, the Dorchester-based parochial school went into the postseason with a losing record (7-12-1), were outscored during the regular season (51 goals for, 56 goals against) and, as the No. 13 seed in the draw, figured maybe to last a round or two before being bumped from the playoffs.
But BC High had other ideas. They've captured three straight one-goal wins in the postseason to reach the semifinals, including back-to-back 1-0 shutouts on the road over heavily favored Catholic Memorial (the No. 4 seed) in the second round and fifth seeded Austin Prep in the quarterfinals.
"We are very, very well aware of how talented and dangerous they are," St. John's Prep head coach Kristian Hanson said of BC High. "Our programs are quite similar and our coaching philosophies are, too. We've had a lot of the same success. We not only have a friendship with them (as coaches), but a mutual respect for each other's programs as well.
"We're the No. 1 seed and have had a target on our backs the entire postseason," added Hanson, "but they've played very well down the stretch and are where they expected to be at this point of the season. They're in it to beat us and get to the final. Don't think for a second that coach (John) Flaherty and his guys are satisfied just reaching the semifinals; they're here to win. They're a program that's well beyond 'happy to be here' status."
This will mark the eighth time that Hanson's club has met BC High in the state playoffs, many of those occurring in the old Super 8 playoffs. The Prep had the edge, winning five of those seven games; their two losses were both by one goal, including in the 2012 state semifinals (3-2).
BC High has won two state titles (2018, 2019) in Flaherty's 12-year tenure and six overall. St. John's Prep won the 2015 state crown, beating BC High twice in that season's Super 8 playoffs en route to the title.
While wary of what BC High brings to the table — namely a we've-got-nothing-to-lose mentality — the Prep doesn't plan to change what's gotten to them to this point. They have not trailed in the postseason in defeating King Philip (3-1), Winchester (7-0) and Braintree (3-2). Nine different Eagles have scored in the playoffs and 16 have at least one point, led by defenseman Aidan Holland's goal and four assists.
A half dozen Prep players have at least 20 points on the season: junior winger Will Van Sicklin (26), sophomore wing Jake Vana (25), captain Tommy Sarni (22), brothers Pierce and Cole Blaeser (20 apiece) and left wing Ben McGilvray (20). Two other have 19: junior Jimmy Ayers and sophomore Christian Rosa, both centers.
Holland (18) and captain Theo Vetere (11) are also in double digits from the back end, where the Prep's defense has contributed a dozen of the team's 98 total goals. Senior Payton Palladino (17-2, 1.62 GAA, 5 shutouts) has had to face just 41 shots in three playoff games.
"We go into every game trying to make our opponents chase us and that we control and dictate play," said Hanson
The Eagles of BC High get strong production from senior Aidan McDonnell, junior Ryan Flaherty, sophomore James Marshall (who has 3 of his team's 5 postseason tallies), and freshman Joe Feinberg, who netted the only goal in the win over Austin Prep. Matt Cox and Michael Mann lead a defense in front of senior goalie Jack Burke, who hasn't allowed a score against him in his last 7-plus periods of hockey.
The winner of St. John's Prep/BC High will meet either Xaverian, the No. 2 seed, or sixth seeded Arlington, in Sunday's Division 1 state championship game (time TBA at TD Garden). The Hawks and Spy Ponders are playing their semifinal contest tonight (7:30 p.m.) at Loring Arena in Framingham.
"There's no alternative: you win and advance to the state title; you lose and go home," said Hanson. "There are no other options."