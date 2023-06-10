DANVERS — Of the 303 goals scored by the St. John's Prep lacrosse team this season, the one Brendan Powers recorded Saturday at Glatz Field wasn't the most important, the most timely, or even a game-winner.
But you can be sure it was a tally that he and his teammates will still be talking about long after their playing days are over.
A junior midfielder from Lynnfield, Powers completely deked and dodged his way around three North Andover defenders with a flurry of moves before faking out goaltender Matthew Roy and putting the shot over his head and into the net, highlighting the Eagles' 13-2 triumph in a Division 1 state quarterfinal contest.
The snipe, which had the Prep sidelines howling with delight and many in the stands delivering ooohs and aaahs, was Powers' 11th of the season. He was one of 11 different goal scorers on the day for St. John's Prep (now 20-2), which has demolished three postseason foes by an aggregate score of 43-6.
"I've been practicing that for a whole year," said the 17-year-old Powers. "I dragged their guy out, dodged to the middle, did a little swim dodge, then a patient fake-fake and scored.
"Yeah, that was pretty cool."
Head coach John Pynchon said that Powers, a member of the Eagles' second run of offensive middies, has forced the coaching staff to play him more and more this spring because of his burgeoning skill set.
"Brendan's been absolutely outstanding in terms of how hard he's worked and getting better every day," said Pynchon. "At the beginning of the season we knew he could do it, and he's literally done it every time he's been asked to. That goal was all about being patient and finishing."
The two-time defending state champions are back in the Division 1 state semifinals, where they'll face No. 5 seed Hingham, an 9-6 winner Saturday over No. 4 Franklin, on Tuesday (site/time TBA). This will be a rematch of last year's state semifinals won by St. John's, 12-8; the Eagles also defeated the Harbormen earlier this season, 12-9.
For the third straight postseason tilt, there were stars aplenty for St. John's Prep. Senior goaltender Gavin Kornitsky was certainly one of them; although he didn't face an abundance of pressure, he was up to the task when tested by making 12 saves.
"He's been excellent," Pynchon said of Kornitsky, who has given up just three goals in three playoff games. "His attitude, his work ethic ... he just consistently shows up and consistently plays well. Some goalies get hot and then turn cold, but Gavin is consistent all the time. He's the perfect piece in this puzzle for us."
The Eagles' defensive unit was again stellar in chopping North Andover (13-8) sticks to create turnovers, scooping ground balls, and using both strength and body positioning to keep them from attacking the net. Ryan DeLucia, Brady Plaza, Nicholas Schibli, Sam Wilmot and particularly Jack Weissenburger — who grabbed a ground ball, raced upfield and scored a long pole goal that made it 7-1 early in the third quarter — were among the team's standouts.
"As a defensive unit, we've come together at the right point and are peaking," said Weissenburger, a 16-year-old from Marblehead. "I feel more confident than ever."
"Jack's really talented and become a leader of our defense," added Pynchon. "We've got three sophomores starting back there (Weissenburger, DeLucia, and Wilmot) who are three of the better defenders in the state. This is just the tip of what we'll see from Jack the next two years; he has the ability to change games every time he steps on the field."
Possession, such a huge part of the Eagles' game plan, was another huge checkmark in their favor as Chris Esposito lost the first two of the game, then captured 11 of the next 12 he took. When he needed a breather, Jack Doherty stepped in and was a perfect 4-for-4.
Harlan Graber and Jimmy Ayers each scored twice for St. John's Prep; Ayers now has a team-leading 49 goals and 65 points on the season and 150 goals for his three-year varsity career.
Will Sawyer, Jake Vana, Luke Kelly, Matt Morrow (38 goals), and Rowan Mondello each had one goal and one assist for the winners, with Lucas Verrier, Drew Bossi, Weissenburger and Powers also scoring. Noah Brown and Ben Menera contributed solo assists.
"North Andover played 3-4 different defensive looks: zone, shutoff, single shutoff, double shutoff," said Pynchon. "That caused us to be a little more deliberate and patient in what we were doing. That challenge for us against that was not to play slow and lethargic, but to play sharp and crisp while staying disciplined."