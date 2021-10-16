DANVERS — Both St. John's Prep and Catholic Memorial came into Friday night's huge Catholic Conference clash with identical unbeaten records.
Only unbeaten Catholic Memorial left that way, however.
Costly mistakes against a powerhouse team hurt the hosts, proving to be their downfall in a 38-9 loss at Glatz Field.
An interception at the CM goal line and two lost fumbles put St. John's Prep (5-1) in an early hole they were never able to climb out of. Meanwhile, the Knights scored early and often.
"Defensively, I was disappointed with the tackling," said Prep head coach Brian St. Pierre. "It wasn't good a week ago against Malden Catholic either. That's something we have to fix; we have to play better.
"Offensively we did what we wanted to do, but shot ourselves in the foot too many times. Three drives the length of the field and had no points to show for it. Had we scored early I think it might have been a different game. We owned time of possession by a lot in the first half and worked so hard, but they were explosive."
Catholic Memorial needed only three plays from scrimmage to take a 7-0 lead less than a minute in after the opening kickoff went out of bounds, giving them excellent field position. Quarterback J.C. Petrogolo completed a short pass to Jaedn Skeete before Boston College commit Datrell Jones raced 40 yards up the right sideline. Former St. John's Prep player Carson Harwood capped it off with a 14-yard TD run.
Harwood, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior, finished with 160 yards rushing on just six carries.
St. John's started at their own 20 and drove 74 yards before quarterback Jack Perry's pass was intercepted by Devon Marshall, who returned the ball to the Prep 13-yard line. Kyle King, who had a monster game at fullback and linebacker for CM, gained eight yards before Harwood crashed into the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
The Eagles won't see CM again this season, since the latter is now a Division 2 school for playoff purposes St. John's remains a Division 1 postseason school.
"They could drop down because the school's enrollment was lower. They don't belong in Division 2 or 1; they should be in the ACC," said St. Pierre.
The Eagles got on the board in the second quarter on a field goal by Lucas Verrier, having to settle for three points instead of seven after driving to the CM 1-yard line. A Perry QB sneak was stopped short, and on the next play he was thrown for a 3-yard loss.
The Knights fumbled in the end zone and once again the Eagles were able to mount a drive, but this time it was without star running back James Guy, who was on the sideline with a bandaged ankle after suffering the injury midway through the second quarter. He would not return..
Ryan Grenier and Carson Browne took over and combined for 120 yards for St. John's.
"Browne and Grenier ran really hard, and it's great to see Carson healthy again," said St. Pierre. "I'll have to look at the film because I thought Perry's arm was going forward when he was hit, but they ruled it a fumble (King recovered).
"I don't know how bad Guy's injury is, but it has to be serious for him to come out of the game. I just hope we have him back going forward."
It took just three plays for CM to add another touchdown, with Jones racing 26 yards to increase his team's margin to 21-3. They added another touchdown and a field goal before the Eagles scored on the last play of the game, with senior quarterback Victor Harrington firing a 4-yard TD strike to Stephon Patrick (8 catches, 108 yards).
Tight end/defensive end Mason McSweeney and junior Mike Nabbout made a few big hits, but overall the Eagles didn't make enough of them to contain the speedy Knights' running backs.
Catholic Memorial 38, St. John's Prep 9
at Glatz Field, Danvers
Catholic Memorial (6-0);0;3;0;6;9
St. John's Prep (5-1);14;0;17;7;38
Scoring summary
CM- Carson Harwood 14 run (Jack Sokol kick)
CM- Kyle King 1 run (Sokol kick)
SJP- Lucas Verrier 27 field goal
CM- Datrell Jones 26 run (Sokol kick)
CM- Jaedn Skeete 16 pass from J.C. Petrongolo (Sokol kick)
CM- Sokol 26 field goal
CM- Jones 12 run (Sokol kick)
SJP- Stephon Patrick 4 pass from Victor Harrington
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Catholic Memorial — Carson Harwood 6-160, Datrell Jones 8-88, Kyle King 5-23; St. John's Prep — Carson Browne 15-65, Ryan Grenier 8-55, James Guy 11-52, Victor Harrington 1-4, Jack Perry 3-(-7).
PASSING: Catholic Memorial — J.C. Petrongolo 5-11-53-1-0, Mervens Amazan 0-1-0-0-0; St. John's Prep — Jack Perry 8-18-95-0-1, Victor Harrington 4-7-68-1-0.
RECEIVING: Catholic Memorial — Jaedn Skeete 3-25, Carson Harwood 1-20, Mervens Amazan 1-8; St. John's Prep — Stephon Patrick 8-109, Jackson Delaney 2-35, Jesse Ofurie 1-12, Carson Browne 1-7.