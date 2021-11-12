DANVERS -- An offensive explosion powered St. John's Prep into the Division 1 state's Final Four and a rematch with Central Catholic in next week's semifinals.
The Eagles made a statement right from the first play of Friday's eventual 57-20 triumph over Wachusett Regional when senior captain Jackson Delaney hauled in a Jack Perry pass and raced up the left sideline for a 56-yard touchdown just 19 seconds in.
"We work on that play in practice and it was perfect," said Delaney. "We won the toss and decided to receive the ball, wanting to take them out of the game early. It worked just the way we'd practiced. We all played hard and focused on moving on."
The first half was close (30-20) and although the visiting Mountaineers never led, they answered when St. John's tried to open up a bigger lead. But it was all Eagles in the last two quarters, scoring unanswered 27 points.
"They're a very good team and we have a lot of respect for them," said St. John's Prep head coach Brian St. Pierre after his third-seeded team improved to 8-2. "We had Wachusett 3rd-and-long a bunch of times in that first half and couldn't put them away. If we had played a cleaner, mistake-free half, this one would have been over earlier."
The Eagles scored on four of their five possessions over the first two quarters, with touchdowns on the first two drives. They finished the evening with 540 yards of total offense.
After Wachusett answered Delaney's early strike with a 75-yard scoring drive of their own (but missed the extra point attempt), the home team put seven more points on the board to go up 14-6 on a Jack Perry to Stephon Patrick 37-yard TD connection.
Perry passed for 210 yards and three TD throws in the first half and finished the game with over 323 yards before taking a seat on the bench early in the fourth quarter. Fellow senior Victor Harrington took over and led the team on its final touchdown drive.
Perry spread the ball around with eight passes and two TD throws to Patrick and seven receptions and a touchdown for Delaney.
"Jackson makes it easy for me," said Perry. "He and Stephon were open all the time; I just have to make the right read. They were double teaming (wideout) Jesse Ofurie, but even when they do he can still get open. So before every snap I try to look things over."
Mountaineer QB Tucker McDonald broke loose for a 16-yard run before fumbling. St. John's recovered and Max Rizza kicked a 20-yard field goal, making it 17-6.
McDonald called his own number and barreled in from a yard out to close the gap to 17-13, but the Wachusett defense couldn't contain the potent Prep offense.
Tailback Carson Browne scored the first of his three TDs from a yard out and later added runs of 58 and 38 yards, finishing with 163 yards on 18 carries. Senior running back James Guy returned to the Prep lineup from an ankle injury, but came up limping on his first carry and never returned.
"Our offense is tough to deal with," said St. Pierre. "Perry plays basketball and I told he he'd be our point guard. He's got weapons all over the place and does a good job spreading the ball around."
Wachusett went three-and-out to open the third quarter thanks to big plays by Eagle defenders Dylan Wodarski and Ryan Grenier, who broke up a long pass by McDonald. It took Perry just three plays after that to get the ball in the end zone again, this time on a trap play that sprung Browne for 58 yards to open up a 17-point cushion.
They wore down the Mountaineers, and speedy sophomore Dylan Aliberti -- who had a couple of long kickoff returns to set his team up in great field position earlier -- took over for Browne in the Prep backfield. The starters all came out to loud applause by the many fans. St. Pierre had his squad take a knee instead of going for the extra point on the last touchdown.
The Eagles' captains were presented a Final Four banner and the team happily gathered for a group picture.
`We have a great challenge ahead next week (against Central Catholic at a neutral site)," said St. Pierre. "That's what you want. We're focused on week to week and getting better. We've had our ups and downs with injuries and sickness throughout the season.
"This is a great group of kids who work hard and are a pleasure to coach. We set high goals each year ... and we're not done yet."
St. John's Prep 57, Wachusett 20
Division 1 Quarterfinal
at Glatz Field, Danvers
Wachusett (8-2);6;14;0;0;20
St. John's Prep (8-2);17;13;21;6;57
Scoring summary
SJP-Jackson Delaney 56 pass from Jack Perry (Max Rizza kick)
W-Adam Bates 22 pass from Tucker McDonald (kick blocked)
SJP-Stephon Patrick 37 pass from Perry (Rizza kick)
SJP-Rizza 20 field goal
W-McDonald 1 run (Ben Dominick kick)
SJP-Carson Browne 1 run (Rizza kick)
W-McDonald 3 run (Dominick kick)
SJP-Patrick 15 pass from Perry (kick failed)
SJP-Browne 58 run (Rizza kick)
SJP-Perry 1 run (Rizza kick)
SJP-Browne 18 run (Rizza kick)
SJP-Victor Harrington 5 run
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Wachusett — Tucker McDonald 6-101, Angelo Smith 16-52, Aiden McGeary 3-26, Harrison Rohlfs 2-15, Jake Larson 2-7; St. John's Prep — Carson Browne 19-163, Dylan Alberti 4-22, Jack Perry 2-5, Victor Harrington 1-5, James Guy 1-3.
PASSING: Wachusett — McDonald 7-22-126-1-0; St. John's Prep — Perry 19-26-323-3-0, Harrington 3-3-19-0-0.
RECEIVING: Wachusett — Larson 3-85, Adam Bates 1-22, Smith 2-19, McGeary 1-0; St. John's Prep — Jackson Delaney 6-173, Stephon Patrick 8-118, Jesse Ofurie 3-24, Charlie Wilmot 2-9, Jack Fillion 1-1.