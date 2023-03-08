They share a home rink, have won a combined 39 games this winter, and have each fused excellent defense within timely scoring to reach this point of the boys hockey playoffs.
Both St. John’s Prep and Essex Tech play tonight for right to advance to the state’s Final Four in their respective divisions. The top seeded Eagles (19-2-1) will play their final home game of the 2022-23 season when they host the Catholic Conference rivals, No. 9 seed St. John’s of Shrewsbury (11-10-1), in a Division 1 matchup at the Essex Sports Center. Puck drop is set for 6:40 p.m.
Essex Tech, meanwhile, will venture out onto the road for the first time this postseason when the eighth seeded Hawks (20-1-2) meet Division 3’s No. 1 seed, Scituate (16-4-2) at Hobomock Arena in Pembroke at 6 p.m.
As the defending state champions, St. John’s Prep is looking to get back to familiar territory by doing what’s generally thought of as one of high school hockey’s hardest tasks: beating a team for the third time in one winter.
“We know how good they are and what a tough game this is going to be. Just look at how well Shrewsbury is playing right now,” said Eagles’ veteran head coach Kristian Hanson.
His team beat the Pioneers by scores of 7-2 and 9-2 during the regular season, but readily acknowledges that means nothing in the playoffs. Hanson has first hand evidence of this.
“In 2015 we lost to BC High twice during the regular season, including 6-0 at their place, then beat them twice (in a best 2-of-3) opening round of the Super 8 before we went on to win the title,” he said. “So you just never know. That’s why we have to be ready to play our game the best that we can.”
These are totally unchartered waters for Essex Tech, though: the Hawks have won two postseason games for the first time in program history — both by shutout — and feel like they can be giant slayers tonight against the Sailors, who won the Patriot League’s Fisher Division title.
“They play an excellent schedule and are the No. 1 seed for a reason. We’re rightfully the underdog,” said Hawks head coach Mark Leonard. “Their first line (James Sullivan, captain Teagan Pratt, and Johnny Donahue) are very, very good and have a ton of speed. We have to take care of that line and make sure they’re not attacking our slot area.”
The Hawks, who come into the contest having defeated Northbridge (3-0) and Pembroke (5-0), are riding a wave of momentum right now, and Leonard feels really good about his team.
“I honestly believe we can play with anyone when we’re at our best,” added Leonard. “We’ve got the goalie (Kyle Mahan), defense and forwards who believe in each other and the depth and skill to win games. If we play our game — using our speed, getting the puck out of our zone, and limiting turnovers — I think we’ve got a great chance.”
St. John’s Prep spent the past two days working on parts of its game that weren’t fully clicking in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Archbishop Williams. Rather than trying to make the perfect play offensively each time, said Hanson, he had the Eagles working on getting pucks on net, putting them at the goalie’s feet, getting the puck in dangerous areas and scoring dirty goals.
Defensively, goalie Brian Cronin, captain Aidan Holland and the rest of the defense will look to slow down Pioneer forwards such as Jack Beauregard, Luke Gerardi, and Sean Farrell; when they’re on the attack, the Eagles will look to put pressure on SJS defenders Anthony Desimone, Zach MacLeod, Scott Arthur, Andrew Brown, and goalie Ryan Melanson.
“We need to be prepared for anything,” said Hanson.
Leonard, whose team has received four of its eight playoff goals thus far from its third line (Bryan Swaczyk with 2, Brian DeLisio and Ben Rehal with one each), feels his team can put pressure on the Scituate defense. Should they find success there, they need to put plenty of shots on Sailors’ goaltender Thomas McMellen and drive for potential rebounds.
“Because we’ve been running three lines in the playoffs, I think that’s where we’re wearing teams down,” said Leonard, as the Hawks have scored six times in the third period of their first two postseason tilts. “It’s all about generating shots. and we have to stay disciplined and not have any retaliatory penalties.”
The foes have a pair of common opponents: both defeated North Quincy (ET won, 6-1, as did Scituate twice, 5-1 and 9-2). The Hawks are also coming off a win vs. Pembroke, while the Sailors split with the Titans (a 4-3 loss, then a 3-0 win).
“We’ve talked as a team about how it’s an easy game to play because no one expects us to beat them,” said Leonard. “I’m sure Pembroke thought they’d be playing Scituate for a third time, and we spoiled that. We’re up against it, for sure ... but I think we can play with them. I really do.”
