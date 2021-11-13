BOSTON -- Nearly every meaningful statistic in Saturday's Division 1 boys soccer state quarterfinal between Brookline and St. John's Prep favored the Eagles.
Longtime head coach Dave Crowell's group had the advantage in shots and corner kicks while holding a visibly significant edge in time of possession as well.
Unfortunately for the Prep, the one stat that mattered most went to the opposition, as Brookline scored one more goal than the Catholic Conference representative in a 2-1 triumph in double overtime.
"We had so many chances in the run of play in the 80 minutes, if only we could've put one more of those away, but we didn't," said Crowell, whose team out-shot the Warriors 11-5 in regulation. "I don't want to say that's been the story all year but these kids have really created chances. We created chances again today and scored a beautiful goal, we just couldn't get that second one."
That beautiful goal Crowell was referring to came in the 54th minute of the second half and knotted the contest at one goal apiece. It came courtesy of sophomore Jake Vana, who got a timely touch in the box and finished it off with an authoritative boot to an open part of the net.
It wasn't until past the midway point of the second overtime that Brookline finally broke the tie, as Eamon Boshell knocked one home following a scrum in front of the net. Prep keeper Joey Waterman was forced to leave his post and challenge an attack, and when the ball was popped into the air, an Eagles defender got a couple of headers on it before it fell onto the foot of Boshell who punched it home to the open net.
"It was a scramble and I think (Prep's defender) was trying to head it out of bounds which is what we preach," explained Crowell. "He just couldn't quite contort his body enough to get it where he wanted to get and those things happen unfortunately. Joey (Waterman) had to come out and play the ball so he was out of net; not much you can do there."
Prior to the final stretch frenzy and Prep equalizer, Brookline had seized a 1-0 advantage early on, just about seven minutes into action to be exact. Senior Max Hatchett was the beneficiary of a textbook cross into the box and finished it off with a quality shot.
From there, however, St. John's Prep regained control and had the ball on the attack for the majority of the opening half. Although they weren't able to generate any serious threats at goal over the initial 40 minutes -- Ryder Vigsnes had perhaps the best look but his shot was swiped away by the foot of a Brookline defender -- the Eagles clearly had the edge in play and went into the second half with confidence.
Time and time again, St. John's got deep into Brookline territory, including a number of balls in the box. Vigsnes, who played a great game overall, had another quality scoring chance early on in the second when the goalie came out to challenge. But he was halted by a Warriors' defender at the last second, falling to the ground as no whistle was blown.
Alexander Borkland also generated a number of threats up the wing, including one instance where he rifled a shot that was saved nicely by Brookline's keeper. Vana had another good look as well, but fired his shot right at the goalie.
In total, the Eagles generated seven corner kicks while Brookline had just one.
"The thing that stinks about this time of year is you're on such a high and then you come crashing down," said Crowell. "But I think that this group overachieved this year. We only had nine seniors on the roster to start and seven when we finished (after losing both Ethan Olivo and Declan Kelley to injuries). So yeah, I think we over achieved."
Prior to the heartbreaking season ending defeat, the Eagles had topped a strong Weymouth team before knocking off the top seed in the state in Hingham.
"Overall, even though we didn't win the Catholic Conference we definitely over achieved by getting this far," added Crowell.
St. John's also got some strong play from midfielders Cameron Whitney, Aithan Bezanson and Callum Rigby, forwards James Gikas and Mark Patturelli, and defenders Will Minor, Ben Bailey, Ansh Motiani, Jeffrey Lopez and Michael Bertinato, among others, in the loss. They finished the year with 12 wins and were one of the final eight teams remaining in Division 1.