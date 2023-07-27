Mom's the word!

Family and friends joined the St. John's Prep lacrosse squad to celebrate the Eagles third consecutive Division 1 state title on Wednesday night. St. John's went 22-2 this spring and are 61-4 over those last three seasons.

Moms of St. John's Prep lacrosse players take a light moment with the third straight state championship trophy won by the Eagles.

