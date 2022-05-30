The MIAA hosted the second of two-day divisional championships for Divisions 1, 2 and 3 Sunday, and a number of local squads made their mark in a big way. The Division 4, 5 and 6 events will wrap up Monday.
Let’s jump right into the action that was.
Division 1 Boys
St. John’s Prep finished as runner-up at Shrewsbury High, scoring 101 total points as a team The Eagles were led by a 1-2 finish in the triple jump from Tirena Asenuga (43-2.5) and Stephon Patrick (43-1). Dylan Aliberti also snagged a victory in the pentathlon with a score of 3,028 points while Nathan Lopez (9:19.23) and Charlie Tuttle (9:26.13) were second and third, respectively, in the 2-mile. Lopez also won the mile with a speedy PR (and school record) time of 4:13.30.
Also earning top five finishes for St. John’s was Connor Perault (4th in the 400 hurdles), Aithan Bezanson (3rd in the pentathlon 1500, 5th in the pentathlon and 5th in the high jump), Chris McDonough (3rd in the 100 and 3rd in the long jump), Jason Bois (2nd in the 110 hurdles), Drew McStay (2nd in the high jump) and Aliberti (3rd in the pentathlon shot put, 4th in the pentathlon 110 hurdles, 3rd in the pentathlon long jump and 5th in the high jump). The Eagles were also third in the 4x100 relay and fourth in the 4x400.
Division 2 Boys
Peabody finished in 10th place with 28 points. The Tanners were led by a fourth place from Shea Lynch in the javelin (160-2), a fourth place in the long jump from Alan Paulino (21-3.25), a fourth place from Pat Gardikas in the shot put (47-11) and a fourth place in the 4x100 relay (44.31).
Beverly was 11th overall with 21 points, which was highlighted by a runner-up finish from Grant Eastin in the shot put (52-11.5). Liam Ouellette was fourth in the 2-mile (9:24.52) and mile (4:22), while Brady Trask was sixth in the triple jump (41-04.5).
Division 2 Girls
Peabody grabbed a fifth place team finish, coming up with 34.5 total points. Leading the way was Lindsey Wilson, who was crowned state champion in the high jump, clearing the mark of 5-feet-6-inches. Wilson also claimed sixth in the 110 hurdles (16.13). In addition, Brianna Ewansiha tied for fourth in the high jump (5-0) while Sarah Divasta was fifth in the mile (5:09.57), freshman Alessandra Forgione was fourth in the javelin (106) and Aaliyah Callahan was fourth in the shot put (35-2). Savanna Vargas added a fifth place in the 200 (25.83) and a fourth place in the 100 (12.43).
Beverly earned 11 points for a 19th place team finish. Meredith Pasquarosa was fourth in the 200 (25.64) to lead the Panthers. The team’s 4x400 relay squad also placed, finishing fifth overall.
Division 3 Boys
Masconomet got a sixth place finish from Alex Kessel in the 200 (23.17) to lead the way.
Complete results for Division 3 were not available at time of print deadline.
Division 3 Girls
Masconomet was highlighted by a fifth place finish in the 4x100 relay run by Caroline Losee, Lauren Boughner, Brooke Applestein and Greta Mowers. Boughner also medaled with a sixth place finish in the long jump (16-10) while high jumper Katherine Faddis tied for fourth and qualified for the All-State meet with a jump of 5-0.
Marblehead got a fourth place finish from Lydia Bailey in the 800 (2:23.75) while Rachel Albert was fifth in the discus (89-08).
Complete results for Division 3 were not available at time of print deadline.