DANVERS — The Division 1 state Super Bowl champion St. John's Prep football team was feted at the Danversport Yacht Club Thursday night in a championship banquet attended by more than 400 people.
The Eagles (10-2), who won their third Super Bowl crown in five seasons under head coach Brian St. Pierre by shutting out offensive juggernaut Springfield Central in the state final (13-0), were given commemorative T-shirts, and each of the seniors received banners with their photos on one side and the flip side signed by every player.
Each of the Eagles' players and coaching staff will also be receiving state championship rings in the near future as well.