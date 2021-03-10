In a change of plans a little over 48 hours before the scheduled start to their Fall 2 football season, the two-time defending Division 1 Super Bowl champions from St. John's Prep found a new opponent for Friday's season opener: St. Mary's of Lynn.
The contest will take place at Glatz Field on the Prep campus in Danvers starting at 6 p.m. It will serve as Senior Night for the Eagles.
The Prep's regularly scheduled contest against Malden Catholic was cancelled Tuesday night, forcing St. John's Prep to scramble to find an opponent. On Wednesday, the Spartans of St. Mary's of Lynn found themselves looking for a foe after their scheduled opener with Bishop Fenwick was also cancelled. Prep athletic director Jameson Pelkey and his counterpart, Jeff Newhall of St. Mary's, were able to work out the details so that the two squads will meet under the lights on the Prep campus.
As for Bishop Fenwick, a Division 6 Super Bowl finalist in 2019, the Crusaders are now looking for a Week 2 opponent after it was revealed that Austin Prep, their scheduled opponent for March 19, is in quarantine for 14 days.
.