Shaking everything out of our journalistic hockey bag today to provide all kinds of information on St. John’s Prep as the Eagles get ready for Sunday’s Division 1 state championship battle against Xaverian (7:45 p.m.) at TD Garden in Boston:
Yes, he had the game-tying goal with 52 seconds left in regulation Tuesday, saving the Prep’s season and paving the way for their pulsating 2-1 double overtime semifinal triumph over BC High at the Tsongas Center. But junior defenseman Aidan Holland had a terrific game even before his lamplighting heroics.
The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Topsfield resident has become the Prep’s top blueliner over the second half of the season, and his responsibilities (and corresponding ice time) have only ramped up in the postseason. He’s trusted by the coaching staff to be on the ice in all situations: man down, in the final minute of play, defensive zone draws, etc. He also knows when to jump up and join the play offensively (as his 4 goals, 15 assists and 19 points attest), and is smart when it comes to physical play.
To illustrate that last point, Holland delivered a couple of hammering shots to BC High players Tuesday, both in open ice and each of them shoulder-to-shoulder, clean blows. It wasn’t long after the puck was first dropped that he dropped opposing forward James Marshall in the neutral zone with such a blast. Later on, he caught Luke O’Sullivan with his head down and crushed him as well, separating player from puck.
Holland has championship vibes flowing through him; his father, Alfred Holland — everyone knows him as ‘Tiger’ — was a defenseman for Catholic Memorial who won the first three Super 8 state titles (1991-93). He went on to UMass Amherst and was part of the Minutemen when they joined Hockey East.
Aidan — who leads the Prep in playoff scoring (2 goals, 4 assists), is also cousins with Masconomet field hockey superstar and two-time Salem News Player of the Year Maggie Sturgis; the Holy Cross-bound Sturgis’ mom, Heidi, is Tiger’s brother and Aidan’s aunt.
■■■
Behind Holland, captain Tommy Sarni (2 goals) and sophomore right wing Jake Vana (1) each have five points in the postseason, with sophomore center Christian Rosa has all four of his playoff points on goals — including Tuesday’s double OT winner. Junior first line left wing Cole Blaser and fourth line senior right wing Joe Melanson each have three points in the Prep’s balanced attack.
The only other Eagle that has produced multiple goals in the playoffs is another fourth liner, sophomore left wing Johnny Tighe (2).
■■■
The theme of ‘family’ is present on many teams, and it’s no different with the Eagles. Considering the amount of time they spend together during the season, it’s not by accident there’s a familial aura among the players and coaches.
“I’m with these guys as much as my own kids. That gets lost sometimes,” said head coach Kristian Hanson, whose team will take a 21-3 record into Sunday’s finale. “People don’t see how much effort is put in behind the scenes. It’s not just show up and play twice a week; we’re here at the rink every day, sometimes at 6:20 a.m. The kids show up every day, they compete, and while every game isn’t perfect, they give us the best that they have.
“It’s a good locker room, too,” he added. “We have great captains in Tommy (Sarni), Pierce (Blaeser) and Theo (Vetere), plus our other seven seniors, and the young guys certainly add to that. The team really does support each other. You can see that translate out on the ice.”
■■■
If you’re one who believes in the power of good and/or bad luck, Hanson switched from a no-hat, Prep navy blue vest over a shirt look for the first two periods Tuesday to what he had been wearing for most of the playoffs — knit Derek Hines Game hat and a navy blue winter jacket that the Prep parents had given he and the other coaches — for the third period and both overtimes.
Coincidence or not, the change of benchwear on Hanson’s part changed the result for his squad.
■■■
This will be only the third-ever postseason meeting between the Prep and Xaverian, which each coming under Hanson’s tenure.
In his first season as head coach (2007-08), the Prep lost to the Hawks, 7-2, in the second of three Super 8 first round contests. A dozen years later, the Eagles opened the 2020 Super 8 tournament with a 2-1 triumph over the Hawks.
■■■
Since Hanson and his staff took over in 2007-08, the Eagles are a combined 32-16 (.667 winning percentage) in 48 playoff games.
■■■
St. John’s Prep and Xaverian split a pair of Catholic Conference battles this winter, with each winning on the other team’s home ice. Payton Palladino made 26 saves in net, sophomore Cam Umlah earned his first varsity point, and goals off the sticks of Vetere, Cole Blaeser, Sarni, Vana and Will Van Sicklin gave the Eagles a 5-2 win at the Canton Ice House on Jan. 7.
The Hawks got a measure of revenge less than three weeks later at the Essex Sports Center when goalie Brendan Flanagan turned aside 41 shots and saw teammates Braden O’Hara and Jack Silva connect at the other end, giving the Hawks a 2-0 triumph.
■■■
Xaverian, coming off of a double overtime victory of its own in the state semifinals (5-4 over Arlington), previously defeated Andover (4-0), St. Mary’s (4-2) and Belmont (2-1) before holding off the Spy Ponders — who scored three times with their goalie pulled to send the game to OT — on Tuesday.
Coach Dave Spinale‘s team has never won a state title and will enter Sunday’s game with a 20-3-1 overall record. They have scored 92 goals and given up 42; St. John’s Prep has netted 100 goals and allowed 43.
The Hawks are 7-2 in one-goal games this winter; St. John’s is a perfect 7-0.
Like their avian brothers from Danvers, the Hawks have balanced scoring with seniors Braden O’Hara, Max Lockwood, captain Jack Silva and defenseman Nolan Dion all averaging around or better than a point per game. Juniors Gavin Moynihan and Joe DiMartino as well as sophomore Will Irving are also dangerous with the puck on their sticks, with Flanagan the No. 1 option in net.
■■■
A quite a few players from the Prep’s most recent state titlists (2015) were in attendance at Tsongas on Tuesday night. We spotted goaltender David Letarte after the game; Tyler Scearbo helps as an assistant coach with the Prep freshmen team; and others were also there. I imagine that number will grow for Sunday’s final.
■■■
A victory Sunday night will give St. John’s Prep its most wins in a single season in school history (22).
■■■
A number of Eagles — Sarni, the Blaeser brothers, defenseman Zack Raposa, forward Harlan Graber and Vana — won a state title with the Prep lacrosse team last season and have been able to draw off that experience during these hockey playoffs.
“It’s all about experience and dealing with pressure,” said Sarni. “It’s not a lot of X’s and O’s; it’s more ‘Hey I want it more than you ... and I’m going to get it.’”
■■■
There’s no secret as to what the Prep does well and leads to much of their success: they use their speed to cycle well, get pucks on net, and close gaps defensively and give their opponents less skating room.
One area of their game the coaches have been stressing: drive to the net. For all of their offensive skill, there are times the Eagles have a tendency to overpass, looking for the perfect shot. While Hanson and assistants Scott Hentosh, Dave Hennessey and Jeff Tache would love to see that method repeatedly, a far greater recipe for success is generating a high volume of shots and going hard to the opposing cage to pounce — and hopefully capitalize on — rebounds.
■■■
The Eagles are now a perfect 6-0 in playoff games that have gone to double overtime or longer. Seems crazy, but it’s true.
It began in 1961 when E.J. Breen‘s goal at 2:12 of the third overtime beat Hingham, a game that took two days to complete. St. John’s then won double OT contests in 1979 (7-6 over St. John’s of Shrewsbury to win their first state title), 1988 (2-1 over Brookline) and 1990 (6-5 over Hingham).
Two years ago, St. John’s scored two goals in the last three minutes to send their postseason contest against St. Mary’s of Lynn to overtime, then won it in a shootout, 3-2, after two OT sessions couldn’t produce a goal.
St. John’s hasn’t been too shabby in all OT playoff games, either, with a 13-6 overall mark under such do-or-die scenarios.
■■■
With their win over BC High Tuesday night, the Prep ensured that the boys hockey teams in The Salem News coverage area would produce double digit victories this postseason.
The Eagles have won all four of their games so far; Danvers and Masconomet both went 2-1, reaching their respective quarterfinal rounds; Marblehead and Essex Tech split a pair of playoff tilts; and Beverly, Bishop Fenwick and Hamilton-Wenham bowed out in the first round. That’s a complete record — with Sunday’s state final still to be determined — of 10-7 for our local squads.
■■■
Forget about strictly the North Shore; has any high school in the state of Massachusetts ever won four state championships in one season? That’s what St. John’s Prep — which has already claimed the crowns in boys skiing, boys swimming and wrestling this winter — can achieve with a win Sunday night.
For the record, the Eagles also captured two state titles in the fall: boys cross country and golf and that doesn’t even count the boys lacrosse crown that St. John’s Prep won back on July 1st.
■■■
“From Day 1 at tryouts,” said Hanson, “it was our goal to get to the Garden. We set lofty goals for the team because these kids have been able to establish some special things over the years. So we expected this.”
