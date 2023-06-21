Some of New England's top amateur and professional golfers graced the grounds at TPC Boston last week for the 113th Massachusetts Open Championship.
And while no locals were able to claim the title — that honor belonged to David Pastore of Stamford, Conn. — there were quite a few noteworthy performances across the board.
Nick Pandelena, a former St. John's Prep star who guided the Eagles to a Division 1 state championship back in 2011, led the pack with an impressive 9-under par outing for the three-day tournament. Pandelena finished alone in third place, firing rounds of 68, 69 and 70 (207 total) to slide in just behind Pastore and runner-up Jason Thresher (-10) of West Suffield, Conn.
Despite playing on an injured foot Pandelena managed to make 14 birdies on the week, including six in his opening round 68 on Monday.
“It was awesome, especially not knowing if I was going to play this week,” Pandelena told Hector Longo of the North of Boston Media Group late last week. “I was happy with how I played with all three days.
"Overall, my game was pretty good. You come here and watch the PGA Tour tournaments over the years, and it kind of feels that way.”
The former Boston College standout and current Atkinson Country Club pro, who also captured the Division 1 state individual title as a senior in high school, has strung together some great golf in recent years after stints on both the PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica.
One of Pandelena's former St. John's Prep teammates, Nick Maccario, also fared quite well for himself. The 2020 Richard D. Haskell Mass Golf Player of the Year managed a tie for 21st at 3-under par. He carded a 1-over 73 on Monday and followed that up with a 4-under 68 and an even par 72 (213 total) to earn his spot on the leaderboard.
Other locals to make the two-day cut included Swampscott's Christian Emmerich (75-70-73-218; T37th) and longtime Kernwood Country Club pro Frank Dully (72-73-76-221; T47th).