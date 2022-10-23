DANVERS — St. John's Prep kicked off Homecoming Day by inducting 10 outstanding men and two teams into its Athletic Hall of Fame at a ceremony in the Dianne and Ray Carey Fieldhouse Saturday morning.
In marking the Prep's Hall of Fame induction since 2019, headmaster Dr. Ed Hardiman spoke about how exciting it was to be able to gather together in person once again.
"Being a student-athlete here means learning, working, and being your best self," he said in his brief remarks.
Following Hardiman's welcoming remarks, Master of Ceremonies Tim Tully (SJP Class of 2014, a graduate of Ohio State and now a play-by-play broadcaster), introduced two Eagles' teams that were honored: the 1970 inaugural soccer team and 1992 state champion cross country squad. The latter of those two lost the state title by only two points the previous year, but went undefeated in 1992.
Colin Blackwell (Chicago Blackhawks) and Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks) from the Class of 2011 were unable to attend in person, but accepted their Hall of Fame honors via livestream.
Connaugton, who won an NBA championship with the Bucks in 2021, was a star hoopster and pitcher who excelled in both sports at St. John's and later at Notre Dame. He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2014, and was in their minor league system until switching to basketball when the Brooklyn Nets chose him in the second round a year later. He is in his eighth year as a pro guard.
Blackwell was known for his skill putting the puck in the net for the Prep hockey team but was also a strong lacrosse player, helping the Eagles win a state title in 2010. After a hockey career at Harvard, he was drafted in the 2011 NHL Draft as the 194th pick by San Jose.
Volleyball star Andrew Lutz, who went on to play at Ohio State and helped the Buckeyes win the 2011 national championshp, is now living in Tennessee and is a doctor of physical therapy. He was also unable to attend and accepted remotely.
Track and field standouts Rich McNeil (SJP Class of 2006) and Matt Sullivan ('07) were inducted along with baseball's Duncan Webb (2000), wrestler Douglas Washington ('04), and fencer Julian Cardillo ('10). These athletes have 31 individual or team state finalist or title achievements among them.
Two long time assistant coaches, Mike Barbati — who joined Jim O'Leary's coaching staff in football in 1991 and spent 31 years with him and current coach Brian St. Pierre. He stepped back this season but still serves as a volunteer. He and assistant Joe Lovett were also inducted. They have over 60 years between them not only coaching thousands of young men, but teaching them valuable lessons about life.
"I've been here a long time," said Barbati. It's a unique situation because Joe, Peter Argeros, Dave McHenry, ad I started around the same time and were together a long time working for two great men. I learned so much from both Jim and Brian. It's been good being in the same place and speaks for how they do things here that people want to stay."
Lovett, who coached for 33 years, retired before the season started and also as a religious studies teacher at the school. When he heard he was being inducted, he said he was overwhelmed. He's the only coach in the school's history to be part of both football and basketball state championship staffs. Former Prep basketball coach Sean Connolly, a member of the HOF, came to support Lovett, his former coach, and Connaughton, who played for him for three years.
"It's been an emotional time," said Lovett, a Groveland resident. "I'm so excited and very honored to be in the same class with Rich McNeil and Pat Connaugton.
Trainer Brian Corbett of Danvers received the Crystal Eagle Award for lifetime service and dedication to St John's Prep. Corbett has been treating Eagle injuries since 1998.
Webb went on to play baseball at Amherst before joining the Red Sox, first as education coordinator for Latin America and then as assistant director of player development. After eight years with the Sox, he moved West to be with the Dodgers and is now Senior Director of baseball resources. He flew in from Los Angeles for the induction.
"I've been fortunate to be with two organizations that have gone to the World Series so often," said Webb. "I didn't expect this honor because St. John's Prep has such a great athletic tradition and so many outstanding athletes in all sports. I've heard its the only high school in the country that has a former player in each of the four major sports. That's truly amazing."
Washington also had a long flight to Boston because he's now the U.S. Space and Rocket Center's space camp operations manager in Huntsville, Ala. He was a star wrestler with 131 wins and 78 pins as well as a three-sport captain (wrestling, football, and track) before going on to wrestle at Williams College.
"I spent my high school days busy with sports and homework. I look back now and wonder how I did it," said Washington, "but it was a wonderful time."
Julian Cardillo started fencing at Tanner City where Prep coach Jim Carter was his first coach. The Danvers resident, who now lives in Brooklyn, kept improving and soon was making the trip to the Rhode Island Fencing Academy in Providence.
"I always loved fencing; it was the biggest part of my life for 20 years," he said. "I got to compete throughout the region, country, and internationally when I was 16, 17, and 18. I don't compete any longer, but keep in touch with former teammates."
Cardillo was a four-time state champ in foil and a key member of four state title winning teams, losing only four times in his career. He had a 121-0 record as a sophomore and junior and went on to become a three-time NCAA medalist and captured the New England foil title four times at Brandeis.