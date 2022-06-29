The St. John's Prep wrestling team, which had an unbeaten season, won the Massachusetts Division 1 and All-State championships, and followed that up with a New England wrestling team crown, has added another remarkable honor into its already overflowing trophy case for the 2021-22 season.
Eleven different Eagles have been selected by the National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) as being Academic All-Americans. That now gives head coach Manny Costa's program 94 Academic All-Americans since 1995.
St. John's Prep stars Adam Schaeublin and Rawson Iwanicki both received Academic All-American honors for the third time in their high school careers.
Alex Schaeublin and nationoal champion Tyler Knox received the same honor for a second time, while teammates Elias Hajali, Matt Mitchell, Zach Richardson, Dylan Greenstein, Jack Blizard, Charlie Smith and Alex Bajoras were also recogized as Academic All-Americans.