Playoff soccer is upon us.
This fall, eight of our local boys squads qualified for the annual postseason tournament, with unbeaten St. John’s Prep headlining the list of championship hopefuls. The Eagles garnered the No. 3 seed in Division 1 and could potentially wind up hosting Beverly in the Round of 32.
Here’s a breakdown of how things shook out for our local teams in their respective divisions.
DIVISION 1Top seed: Needham (15-1-2)
No. 2 seed: St. John’s Shrewsbury (15-2-1)
Local squads in mix: St. John’s Prep (No. 3 at 17-0-1); Peabody (No. 25 at 12-3-3); Beverly (No. 35 at 8-8-2)
St. John’s Prep is arguably the best team in the state, and to have them ranked below a two-loss St. John’s Shrewsbury that they beat and tied this year, as well as a Needham team that they throttled 4-0 makes little to no sense. But such is the MIAA power rankings system.
Regardless, the Eagles unquestionably remain a favorite to come out of the bracket. Callum Rigby (11 goals, 5 assists), Chance Prouty (10 goals, 8 assists), Graham Kramer (9 goals, 3 assists), Alex Borkland (6 goals, 3 assists) and Aithan Bezanson (6 goals, 3 assists), among others, lead a deep and talented attack that led to 54 team goals this fall. Their defense is stout, too, with keeper Yianni Andrikopoulos securing 12 shutouts. St. John’s will await the winner of No. 30 North Andover and No. 35 Beverly for a Round of 32 matchup on Sunday at 11 a.m. on Glatz Field.
Peabody earned the No. 25 seed after their best regular season in recent memory. Much like the Prep, the Tanners boast an explosive offense led by Northeastern Conference MVP front runner John Arruda‘s 27 goals and 10 assists. Losing standout Victor Maciel (injury) hurts, but Peabody still has plenty of firepower to compete at a high level in the state’s top division. They’ll begin with a home game against No. 40 South High Community (9-4-5) on Saturday (time TBD). Should they advance, No. 8 Newton South (13-2-3) await in the next round.
Aforementioned Beverly rounds out the local squads in Div. 1. The Panthers came on strong down the regular season stretch, shaking off a somewhat disappointing start to the year and finishing at 8-8-2. Wilson de Leon (10 goals) and middie Ian Visnick will look to lead their team past North Andover (8-7-3) to earn a crack at St. John’s on Sunday.
DIVISION 2
Top seed: Oliver Ames (15-1-2)
No. 2 seed: Hopkinton (15-1-2)
Local squads in mix: Masconomet (No. 8 at 15-3); Marblehead (No. 37 at 9-6-3)
The Chieftains are back in the postseason as a top 10 seed and I wouldn’t hesitate for a second to call them a true contender. Ara Scarpaci (12 goals), Jack Fiedler (8 goals, 6 assists) and Jason Karas (7 goals, 13 assists) lead a balanced offensive attack, and Masco simply plays the game the right way: with intelligence, unselfishness, and determination. Keeper Marco Russo was terrific as a last line of defense for an already strong back line, securing 11 shutouts on the season which was second to only the Prep’s Andrikopoulos for the area lead.
Masco earned a bye and will host No. 25 Amherst-Pelham (6-9-3) on Friday (time TBA) for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16, with No. 9 Longmeadow (8-5-5) likely looming thereafter.
Marblehead also got back to the playoffs for the second straight season under coach Elmer Magana. The Magicians had a number of impressive NEC wins this fall, including triumphs over Gloucester and Masco. At 9-6-3 they’re unquestionably better than their No. 37 ranking suggests; they’ll head to No. 28 Falmouth (9-6-2) on Saturday with the winner taking on No. 5 Holliston (9-5-2) in the Round of 32. Isaiah Pina leads the Magicians with eight goals.
DIVISION 3
Top seed: Pembroke (18-0)
No. 2 seed: Dedham (15-0-3)
Local squads in mix: Essex Tech (No. 32 at 8-5-5)
Essex Tech didn’t quite dominate the Commonwealth Athletic Conference this season like they have in recent years, but it still strung together another successful campaign to earn a spot in the tournament. Ryan Lovasco (10 goals, 5 assists) and PJ Tsoutsouras (7 goals, 5 assists) will look to lead the Hawks to a preliminary round home win over No. 33 Dighton-Rehoboth (9-4-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. for a chance to take on top-seeded Pembroke in the Round of 32.
DIVISION 4
Top seed: South Hadley (15-1-2)
No. 2 seed: Pope Francis (10-3-5)
Local squads in mix: Hamilton-Wenham (No. 18 at 8-4-4); Ipswich (No. 27 at 7-6-5)
Fresh off a Cape Ann League Baker division regular season crown, Hamilton-Wenham aims to keep the good times rolling when it heads to No. 15 Littleton (6-8-3) for a Round of 32 matchup on Sunday at noon. The Generals allowed just eight goals all season and will rely on another strong defensive effort to advance. Jackson Contois led the offense with seven goals while both Nick Stein and Will Gern have five. If H-W can move through its first test, they’d likely take on No. 2 Pope Francis in the Sweet 16.
Ipswich also got back into the playoffs after battling their way over .500 with a number of competitive games this fall. The Tigers found success via a variety of goal scorers, playing unselfish soccer en route to a steady regular season. Keeper Nate Kobuszewski (7 shutouts) has also been tremendous in net. Head coach Greg Scruton‘s group will host No. 38 New Mission (10-3-1) on Friday at 3:30 with a trip to No. 6 Blackstone Valley (14-2-2) on the line.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.