When the top seeded St. John’s Prep and fourth ranked Hingham boys lacrosse teams meet Saturday morning in their Division 1 state semifinal matchup, recent history is almost certainly not going to repeat itself.
Not necessarily the end result, mind you: the Eagles went down to Hingham on May 28 and left with a satisfying 13-8 victory. What’s unlikely to happen again is more the way that they prevailed, racing out to a 7-1 lead after one quarter and holding off the Harbormen the rest of the way.
The Eagles (20-1) are completely cognizant of this heading into their 10:30 a.m. clash at Burlington High against Hingham (20-2). The defending state champions are also keenly aware that this will be hands down their toughest test of the postseason after having demolished their three previous foes by a combined 47-9.
“We know jumping out to that big of a lead early is not going to happen again,” said Eagles’ head coach John Pynchon, whose team is riding a 15-game winning streak. “Hingham is an outstanding team. They’re really well coached, have a bunch of great players all over the field, are strong up front, at midfield, on defense ... there are no weaknesses.”
Adding to the intrigue heading into this semifinal battle is that the Eagles won’t have the services of sophomore middie Jake Vana, who has missed the entire playoffs with a wrist injury. The Prep’s third-leading scorer, Vana had a game-high five goals and three assists in his team’s win over the Harbormen three weeks ago.
“They’re coming up to try and beat us, no question,” said Pynchon. “They outscored us in the second, third and fourth quarters (of that late May contest); that’s what I’m focused on trying to fix.”
Speaking after their 16-5 quarterfinal triumph over Needham on Tuesday, the Eagles knew what needed to be done if they’re to advance to next week’s state championship game at Worcester State for the second straight season.
“The work we put in at practice is everything,” junior attack Jimmy Ayers said. “It’s the same mentality no matter who we play. We’ll get the reps in that we need to perform as well as we need to.”
“We go over every detail so often at practice that it just becomes second nature when we get into games,” added fellow junior attack Harlan Garber.
St. John’s Prep has received excellent defensive play in the postseason, with senior goalie Teddy Cullinane stopping 14 of the 21 shots he’s faced. Connor Kelly, Tim Haarmann, Christian Rooney, Jackson Delaney and Matt DiCara, as well as long stick middies Nolan Philpott and Luca Winter — all of whom are seniors — have been active with both their sticks and their feet, disrupting offensive flow before their opponents can get quality shots off.
As it has been all season, the scoring has been extremely balanced for St. John’s through three playoff games. Ayers leads the way with 10 goals and six assists, followed by captain Tommy Sarni (6 goals, 4 assists), Graber (5 goals), Lucas Verrier (4 goals, assists), captain Charlie Wilmot (3 goals, 2 assists), and Matt Morrow, Luke Kelly and Josh Haarmann, all of who have scored thrice.
They’re also getting possession the majority of the time, with primary FOGO Chris Esposito having won 31 of 41 playoff draws in addition to scoring a pair of goals and dishing off for another.
“We’re just taking it one day at a time,” said Sarni, the exceptional attackman. “It’s like (the Prep’s head strength and conditioning coach) Billy McSheffrey says: ‘We like to be where our feet are’.”
Hingham, a controlled, possession-based team whose only other loss was to fellow state semifinalist Lincoln-Sudbury (8-7), boasts an array of talent as well. Senior middie Owen Hoffman is coming off of a 5-goal game in a 13-8 quarterfinal victory over Xaverian. Captains Connor Hartman, Cian Nicholas and Henry Crean, as well as junior middie Charlie Packard, junior attack Joe Hennessey, and sophomore mid Michael Garrity are also viable scoring threats for veteran head coach John Todd’s squad.
Sophomore FOGO Rocco Egan will be ready to battle with the Prep’s Esposito, while senior captain John Sula and fellow defenders Hayden Sousa, Eddie Rochte and Will St. Pierre guard the net in front of senior keeper Nico Decola.
The St. John’s Prep/Hingham clash will be followed by the other Division 1 semifinal featuring No. 3 BC High (16-5) against No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury (15-3) at 12:30 p.m.
“The end is coming up quick,” said the Prep’s Cullinane. “There’s only so much time left with this team and these guys. We’re trying to make the most of it that we can.”
