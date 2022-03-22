BOSTON — The newspaper clipping — from The Salem News, naturally — is now 15 years old and is starting to yellow, yet holds a special place in the Hanson's family cellar.
It shows a photo of a 17-year-old Kristian Hanson, back when he was a co-captain of the St. John's Prep hockey team in 1994, and accompanied by a quote from him as a 30-year-old, when he had just been hired as the Eagles' new varsity hockey coach in June 2007.
The blowout quote says simply: I'd like to see the Prep at the top. That's what I'm here for.
Hanson, who guided the Eagles to their second state championship during his 15-year tenure on Sunday night, a 6-2 thrashing of Catholic Conference rival Xaverian, said he looks at the clipping from time to time as a reminder of the goals he sent for his program — and what they've been able to achieve 208 victories later.
"I always remembered that quote; it put a lot of pressure on my coaching staff," Hanson, who is approaching his 46th birthday, said with a laugh. "To be hired at that age to lead a program like St. John's Prep hockey, who I played for and knew the great history of, that was pressure.
"I thank (former athletic director) Jim O'Leary all the time for taking a chance on me. If someone is going to put their faith in you in a job like that, you'd better work as hard as you possibly can every year to prove they made the right decision. That's still my mindset."
Senior captain Tommy Sarni turned in one of the all-time great performances in the title triumph, scoring four goals and assisting on the other two. No Prep player had ever scored six points in a championship game.
St. John's Prep won more games this season (22) than any other hockey team in school history. They never once allowed the go-ahead goal when they were tied with another team the entire season. They were a perfect 7-0 in one-goal games. They were the No. 1 seed for the majority of the season in Massachusetts high school hockey, then proved it in the postseason.
In their previous trips to TD Garden for a state final (the previous three, in 2011, 2015 and 2016 coming under the previous 'Super 8' format), the Eagles were always the road team with a lower seed. This time was different — they got to sit on the Bruins' home bench Sunday night for the first time as the home team — and their mindset was much, much different as well.
It was long-time assistant coach Jeff Tache who came up with the postseason rallying cry of 'We're the best. We're better than you are because we're deeper, faster, stronger. And we're going to prove it.' Instead of playing the role of underdog, the Prep truly embraced its role as top dogs this season.
By Monday evening, Hanson had gotten in the neighborhood of 300-plus phone calls, texts and messages from well wishers. At the same time, he admitted he was "already starting to think about next year's schedule." But he plans on letting this championship feeling last as long as it can.
###
Captain Pierce Blaeser became emotional after the game Sunday night when talking not only about how happy he was to win a championship with both his brother, junior winger Cole Blaeser, and his cousin, sophomore wing Jake Vana, but also that this is the last time he and Cole will ever be hockey teammates again.
"My dad (Jack's) brothers (Bart and Jeff) won it together at St. John's (in 1985) and they still talk about it all the time. Now that Cole and Jake and I will be able to do that too ...," said Pierce, his voice trailing off.
"I'm glad my family and my grandparents, Sandra and Jack, could watch us do that. And to be able to play on a line with Tommy and especially Cole ... it was so, so cool I'll never forget these memories."
###
Defenseman Theo Vetere said he was most proud of the fact that he and his fellow blue liners allowed Xaverian only three shots against in the third period Sunday, a time when everyone knew the Hawks would do everything they could to generate offense in an attempt to erase its 2-goal deficit (4-2) heading into the final 15 minutes.
"One of the biggest things me and my defensemen have improved upon over the course of the year is being lockdown defenders when we need to be," the senior captain remarked. "Tonight, we absolutely did that."
When Sarni scored the first of his two empty netters Sunday with 75 seconds remaining, Vetere said "I thought to myself, 'We should have this title now'.
When Sarni netted another just 25 seconds later, he turned to Tache on the bench and said, 'We did it! Four years of so much work to get here, and this is how we go out.' It was surreal."
###
The Eagles have played in 49 playoff games under Hanson and his coaching staff, winning 33 of those games. They've played in four state finals, reached the state's Final Four round eight times and the Division 1 title game (under the old playoff format) once.
###
Thanks to his championship night heroics, Sarni ended up leading the Eagles in goals (20), points (29) and playoff scoring (6-5-11).
Scoring balance pervaded up and down the Eagles' lineup the entire season. Both Blaeser brothers finished with 22 points, along with Sarni, they combined for 31 goals. The second line of juniors Ben McGilvray, Jimmy Ayers and Will Van Sicklin combined for 27 goals and 68 points in 25 games; and the third line — was there a better such trio in the entire state? I think not — of sophomores Cam Umlah, Christian Rosa and Vana added another 29 goals and 30 assists.
The fourth line — with juniors Harlan Graber and Paul Santosuosso switching off every other game at center between sophomore left wing Johnny Tighe and senior Joe Melanson— added eight goals, with three of those coming in the postseason.
On defense, junior Aidan Holland led the pack in goals (5), assists (16) and points (21). He also was tops on the club with a plus-minus of +30. His 3-5-8 playoff totals were second-best on the team.
Consider that Holland had so-so 1-3-4 scoring totals through a dozen games, then ripped off some crazy good numbers from the blueline (4-13-17, plus-17) over the last 13 contests. All in all, an elite campaign for the Topsfield native.
Seniors Michael Shyjan, Tommy Tilas, Zack Raposa, Gar Rudnyai, Jeff Melanson and Vetere, along with sophomore Jack Doherty and freshman Nick Brandano, scored six more goals between them to go with 34 assists.
They were, as Vetere alluded to, stellar when it mattered most in the postseason. That's a big reason why senior Payton Palladino — who finished 19-2 with a 1.62 goals against average, .914 save percentage and five shutouts — faced only 77 shots in five playoff games, stopping all but six.
With Palladino graduating this spring, the Eagles should be in capable hands between the pipes next winter with freshman Luke Quinn (2-1, 1.89 GAA, 1 shutout this year), junior Brian Cronin, and some other talented keepers who are currently in the ninth grade in the program.
###
No coach ever guides a team to a championship by themselves, naturally, and the Eagles are no exception.
Scott Hentosh, Dave Hennessey and Tache have been with him since Day 1 at St. John's Prep. Freshman coach and long-time patriarch of the Prep hockey family, John Zimini, has been around long before Hanson (SJP Class of 1994) was a player. He coaches the ninth grader with Tyler Scearbo, who captained the 2015 Eagles to their most recent state title prior to Sunday's victory.
The junior varsity team is made up of Matt 'Booma' Williams — a long-time Peabody High assistant who earned his first state title in 25 years of coaching — and Andrew Pierce. Brian 'BC' Cronin is the team's legendary athletic trainer.
Even the team managers — Dylan Wodarski, Joe Carangelo and Austin Hart — are meant to feel as much a part of the team as anyone else. "We've got depth all over, including at manager," chuckled Hanson.
###
Despite being traded from the Seattle Kraken to the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier in the day and packing his things up to move to nearly 2,600 miles back East, St. John's Prep hockey legend Colin Blackwell was able to FaceTime with Sarni and other Prep players and coaches following Sunday night's title.
###
Admittedly superstitious, Hanson asked for 'a sign' for his team prior to the start of the playoffs. He received more than he ever could have imagined.
He got Chinese food the Friday before the playoffs began and got a fortune cookie where the message read, 'Everyone around you is rooting for you. Don't give up!' He kept it in his wallet for the entirety of the postseason.
His lucky number is 11, the same one he wore as a player at St. John's. The screensaver on his phone says '11:11'. So on Sunday morning, while he was at BJ's with his wife Sue and looked down at his phone, the time was 11:11 ... superimposed over the 11:11 that he already had.
"I said, 'That's a sign'," Hanson said.
There was more. Before he drove to TD Garden Sunday night, he stopped in the parking lot at the Immaculate Conception Church in Salem and, at exactly 4:37 p.m., "asked us to be strong and play as well as we could."
At 4:38 p.m., said Hanson, 'We Are The Champions' by Queen came blasting on his car radio.
Finally, when he got to the rink and the saw the bus that brought his players into Boston for the title game, they rode in on ... Bus #11.
"As much as I wanted those signs, you can't go looking for them — they just have to happen," said Hanson. "But when all these different signs happened, I started to feel very confident."