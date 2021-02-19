MIDDLETON -- Always one to put things in their proper perspective, St. John's Prep head coach Kristian Hanson was able to summarize the state of the Eagles following Friday's season ending 3-1 loss to Catholic Memorial.
"There's reason to be optimistic for the future," said Hanson. "But it doesn't make the pain of losing today any better."
Indeed, the Eagles future appears bright. Many of their top performers in this shortened pandemic-affected season were underclassmen, players who showed a ton of skill, speed and promise of better days to come.
There were also 10 seniors who helped push the Eagles to second place in the Catholic Conference regular season standings, a noble feat considering the team put 15 new varsity faces in the lineup regularly. So this playoff semifinal setback to the Knights still stung for a squad that hoped to play just one more game together.
"It was an honor and privilege to play with you guys this season," said Prep captain Jake DiNapoli to his teammates postgame. "I love each and every one of you guys."
It was DiNapoli who scored his team's only goal on the final shot of his high school career, taking a tipped pass from classmate Sean O'Brian and putting it behind CM goalie Dom Walecka (26 saves) with just 15.6 seconds to play. By that point, however, the outcome had all but been determined.
Catholic Memorial's style of play — heavy, physical, in your face, muck-it-up — made it tough for the Eagles to generate crisp passes and, as a result, quality offensive chances. The hosts also had difficulty establishing their usual strong forecheck, and when they found themselves trailing in the second of two 22-and--a-half minutes of play, those tasks grew larger.
"We were just a little bit out of sync all day," said Hanson.
"(CM) swarms to the puck, so they put pressure on you all over the ice. That forces you in return to make quick decisions, and we struggled with that to recognize the right pass, the simple pass. It resulted in a lot of turnovers, missed passes, icings."
Cam Smith, a senior, was again stout in net for St. John's Prep, with many of his 14 saves timely. But the Knights broke through with a backhand goal from Dylan LaMonica four minutes into the second period, doubled their advantage when Brendan McNeill connected with eight minutes to go, and iced it on Glen Considine's empty netter with 40 seconds remaining.
Catholic Memorial (7-4-1) will now meet regular season champion Xaverian, a 3-1 winner over Malden Catholic in the other Catholic Conference semifinal Friday, for the league title Saturday night.
"They were a little bit bigger and stronger than us," Hanson said of Catholic Memorial. "It just means next year we need to come out bigger and stronger and meet that challenge ourselves. It's a good measuring stick of where we need to be moving forward."
Looking back on the season that was, Hanson noted how pleased he was with how this group of newcomers came together and responded over the course of the season.
"We got great play from some of our freshmen (forwards Jake Vana, Christian Rosa and Johnny Tighe). We got great goaltending from Cam and Peyton (Palladino, a junior) all season, too, and the captains (forward Zach McKenelley and DiNapoli) were great leaders," said Hanson. "Chris Dirks was a senior who came on late and became an important part of the team, giving us a physical element on defense we didn't have.
"(Junior forward) Tommy Sarni I believe would've had a big impact season for us, but he was hurt in the second game and shut down from there. Jimmy Ayers, a sophomore, had a nice year for us up front, too.
"I loved the tenacious forechecking we got from (senior winger) Drew Fietze. (Defenseman) Matt Bishop is another senior who made a big contribution, a guy who was cut as a junior but kept working hard and proved he belonged this year. There were a lot of guys who played a big part in the success that we did have, which made us the team we were."
Catholic Memorial 3, St. John's Prep 1
Catholic Conference playoff semifinals
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Catholic Memorial 0 3 — 3
St. John's Prep 0 1 — 1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: CM, Dylan LaMonica (Joey Borelli, Finn Burke), 4:21; CM, Brendan McNeill (Glen Considine, Aidan Tripp), 14:28; CM, Considine (Jonny Nichols), eng, 21:50; SJP, Jake DiNapoli (Zach McKenelley, Sean O'Brian), 22:15.
Saves: CM, Dom Walecka 26; SJP, Cam Smith 14.
Records: SJP, 3-3-4; CM, 7-4-1.