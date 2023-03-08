MIDDLETON — They more than put plenty of power in their power play.
Four man-up goals were more than enough for the top seeded St. John’s Prep hockey team to roll past St. John’s of Shrewsbury, 5-1, Wednesday night in a Division 1 state quarterfinal at the Essex Sports Center.
In defeating their Catholic Conference rivals for the third time in as many meetings this season, the Eagles (now 20-1-2) dominated from the get-go, outshooting the Pioneers 40-15 and putting them back on their heels from the onset.
Following a goal five-and-a-half minutes in from junior Jake Vana, St. John’s Prep got man-up markers from Ben McGilvray, captain Jimmy Ayers, Cam Umlah (a 5-on-3 goal), and captain Will Van Sicklin.
It was a marked improvement from their second round win four nights earlier against Archbishop Williams, in which the Eagles attempted 72 shots but only scored twice.
“We put more goals in the back of the net tonight; that was the goal,” head coach Kristian Hanson said postgame. “Tonight we did a better job getting pucks through. We had fewer (attempts), but put more in the back of the net.”
The victory put the defending state champions back in the state semifinals, where they’ll meet fourth seeded Pope Francis (a 3-2 winner over Marshfield) sometime this weekend at either Lowell’s Tsongas Center or Loring Arena in Framingham.
This marks just the third time that the Eagles have reached the de facto state semifinals three consecutive playoff seasons, having done so from 1983-85 and again in 2011-13.
Vana and McGilvray staked their club to a 2-0 lead after 15 minutes, and Ayers converted a pretty behind-the-net feed from Vana to make it 3-0 after two. Umlah’s goal came just 68 seconds into the final stanza, with Van Sicklin adding his 13th goal of the season three minutes later.
The hosts were just 2:59 away from their second shutout in three playoff games before the ninth seeded Pioneers (who finished 11-11-1) scored their own 5-on-3 goal with 2:59 remaining.
In playing the final game of their careers on home ice, the Prep’s nine seniors — Cole Blaeser (who earned the team’s Derek Hines Helmet for his excellent all-around unselfish play Wednesday), Harlan Graber, Paul Santosuosso, Aidan Holland, Jack Doherty, Matt Kirby, Van Sicklin, Ayers and McGilvray — remained unbeaten in their state playoff careers at 8-0.
“This was really special for the seniors,” said Hanson. “They got three extra (playoff) games at home and six extra the last two years. Home ice is what you work for all year.”
“We had missed an opportunity just before that, so it was nice to see Vana bury that,” said Hanson. “We wanted to score first tonight; we felt that was going to be important for us to be successful and let them chase us.
“Our goal when we got here was to play like a No. 1 seed,” he added. “We know we’re a fast team, so we use our speed we tend to have an advantage ... and I thought we did that well tonight. We moved our feet, had good energy and played with confidence, leading to good things happening.”
St. John’s Prep defeated the Pioneers by a combined 21-5 in their three 2022-23 meetings.
Now the Eagles turn their sights to Pope Francis (19-2-3), whom they haven’t faced since the 2020 state semifinals but had a chance to watch twice during the annual Pete Frates Winter Classic in Middleton just after Christmas.
“They’re a great team, really good offensively, move the puck well, and are a dangerous team,” Hanson said of the Cardinals. “Obviously we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
St. John’s Prep 5, St. John’s Shrewsbury 0
Division 1 state quarterfinals
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
St. John’s Shrewsbury 0 0 0 1
St. John’s Prep 2 1 2 5
First period: SJP Jake Vana (Christian Rosa), 5:37; SJP, Ben McGilvray (Aidan Holland, Cole Blaeser), ppg, 11:21.
Second period: SJP, Jimmy Ayers (Vana), ppg, 8:30; SJP.
Third period: SJP, Cam Umlah (Ben McGilvray, Aidan Holland), ppg (5x3), 1:08; SJP, Will Van Sicklin (Harlan Graber, Caleb White), ppg, 4:32; SJS, ppg (5x3), 12:01.
Saves: SJS, Ryan Melanson 35; SJP, Brian Cronin 14.
Records: SJP, 20-2-1; SJS, 11-11-1.
