DANVERS — Tuesday evening’s season opening boys hoop clash between St. John’s Prep and visiting Lawrence got off to such a sloppy start that you could almost see the rust crumbling off the players’ shoes.
The Eagles did enough defensively, however, to put their stamp on the game early and often. They held Lawrence to just two first quarter points, both of which came at the free throw line with just over two minutes to play in the frame.
The two squads settled in a bit after that, and it was the Eagles who turned a double digit lead into an eventual 57-53 triumph on Pat Connaughton Court.
If it wasn’t for a frantic Lancers’ run in the fourth quarter, St. John’s would’ve waltzed away with a more convincing victory, as it had seized as big as a 22-point advantage in the second half. Nonetheless, a win’s a win, and Eagles’ head coach John Dullea was pleased with the early season effort.
“To be honest, that’s probably exactly how we are going to have to play all year; we’ve talked about it for months now,” explained Dullea. “We’re going to have to win when it’s ugly, we’re going to have to win in the paint, and we’re going to have to score in the 50’s and 60’s. That’s our style ... we’ll take a bad W over a bad loss any day.”
In referencing the play in paint, it was clear from the jump that that’s where St. John’s biggest advantage lied.
Both big men Mike O’Brien (game-high 20 points to go with 6 rebounds and 4 blocks) and Kyle Webster (11 points, 17 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks) made their presence felt down low all night long, cleaning the glass and forcing their way to the cup with regularity. Webster grabbed 11 of his rebounds in the first half alone, while O’Brien led the scoring charge with eight points in the first two quarters as the Prep doubled up the Lancers, 26-13, heading into the break.
Defensively, the Eagles pressured the ball extremely well and made things difficult for Lawrence from baseline to baseline.
“We’ve been emphasizing defense and we gave up two points in the first quarter and 13 at halftime,” said Dullea. “Any time you can do that you give yourself a pretty good chance to win games. Defense, making the game ugly and just using our strength which is scoring in the paint. That was the key.”
Led by some stellar play from both Braylin Castillo (13 points, 4 steals) and 6-foot-8 big man Isaiah Ogunbare (11 points, 8 rebounds), Lawrence made things interesting down the stretch. The Lancers went on a 16-5 run to open the fourth and made it a game at 48-40 with four minutes remaining. Their full court press and uptick in defensive pressure forced a number of Eagles turnovers that turned into effective fast break offense.
But a highlight reel block at the rim by Steph Patrick (6 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks) and a tremendous finish in traffic by Webster put the Eagles back up 10 with 1:18 to play, and that was about all she wrote. Nathan Hendriks sealed the deal with some clutch free throws down the stretch.
St. John’s Prep hit just one 3-pointer on the evening, courtesy of Jack Perry (6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals and a block), but it didn’t hurt them in this one.
“Lawrence is very scrappy, typical Lawrence team that played hard. We knew they were going to make a run, sure enough that’s what happened,” said Dullea. “We had some live ball turnovers that led to some points for them, and we put them at the foul line so they were scoring without time coming off the clock. But all things considered we’re happy with the outcome.”
St. John’s will have plenty of time to break down the film and get their shots right as they don’t play again until Tuesday against Lowell.
St. John’s Prep 57,
Lawrence 53
at Connaughton Court, St. John’s Prep
St. John’s: Mike O’Brien 9-2-20, Kyle Webster 5-1-11, Steph Patrick 3-0-6, Jacob Mercedes 3-0-6, Jack Perry 2-1-6, Nathan Hendriks 0-4-4, Joachim Margetson 1-0-2. Totals: 23-8-57.
Lawrence: Marius Canery 5-2-14, Braylin Castillo 5-2-13, Isaiah Ogunbare 4-3-11, Ryan Grunon 2-0-5, Angelo Diaz 1-2-4, Joendy Rosario 0-2-2, Obbie Luciano 0-2-2, Felix Rosario 0-2-2. Totals: 17-15-53.
Halftime: 26-13, SJP
3-pointers: SJP — Perry; L — Canery 2, Grunon, Castillo.