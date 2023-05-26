DANVERS — The fight goes on.
That was the message from the Frates family and the St. John's Prep baseball team Friday afternoon when the Eagles continued a tradition that began 10 years ago with their annual ALS Awareness game. It's been a decade and there have been tremendous strides made in the battle against Lou Gehrig's disease, but the worldwide movement started by St. John's Prep graduate and Beverly native Pete Frates (for whom the baseball diamond at St. John's is named) has not slowed down.
Nancy Frates, Pete's mom, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Eagles took on Malden Catholic. Pete's younger brother, Andrew, was also on hand, and the family shared some words of wisdom inspired by the late SJP Hall of Famer, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2012, helped launch the viral Ice Bucket Challenge and passed away in 2019.
"I remember being one of the first 10 people to do the Ice Bucket Challenge ... me and my sons with Ryan Leahy out there in this outfield," said Eagles head coach Dan Letarte, whose players performed a post-game Ice Bucket Challenge at home plate after the 5-1 victory over the Lancers.
"Nancy and her entire family are beacons of light. I love them and our entire program does," added Letarte. "She loves coming back here and told our kids that Pete loved coming back there whenever he could, loved everything about playing multiple sports when he was a kid and when he was at St. John's."
Every year since 2013, the Prep debuts a special ALS Awareness jersey around this time of year. The Frates name and his No. 3 are on the back of each one, and every year the design is a little different; this year's features a navy blue base with red (the ALS Awareness colors) lettering, an ALS ribbon and an emblem of Frates raising the baseball Beanpot when he won it at Boston College.
Most seasons, once the Eagles don the ALS jersey they know it's time to play their best baseball. Friday's Catholic Conference game began that late season push in earnest, with the hosts playing a clean game to earn their tenth win of the season.
Senior pitcher Drew McGowan was the tone-setter in that regard. He threw 6-plus innings and conceded only four hits with almost as many strikeouts (6) as baserunners allowed (7). It was his longest outing of the season and an incredibly efficient one with only 71 pitches (51 for strikes).
"Normally he'll throw four, but he was pitching so, so well that we let him keeping rolling and rolling," said Letarte, noting that McGowan picked up velocity while putting down seven in a row in the middle innings. "He got really strong around the fourth. Those extra innings he gave us were huge because we have a game Sunday and two games Monday."
Ranked No. 10 in the Division 1 power rankings before Friday's win, the Prep can improve its odds of multiple home playoff games by topping No. 5 Central Catholic on Sunday. The Eagles then face both Lawrence and St. Mary's Lynn in a Memorial Day doubleheader to finish the regular season.
Offensively, St. John's scored four times in the third inning to pull away from the Lancers (4-15). Two walks set up an RBI single by Will Shaheen to break the seal and after catcher Aidan Driscoll (two runs scored) drew a free pass, Nate Marston clubbed a 2-run triple to deep left for a 4-0 advantage.
The Eagles did run into an out on a mistimed double-steal of second base and the plate. Otherwise, they were simple and effective in their approach while getting five runs on six hits by Shaheen, Driscoll, Martson (2-for-3), Johnny Tighe (RBI) and first baseman Jack DiFilippo.
Cam LaGrassa drew two walks and stole two bases and Nic Lembo stole a base and scored while making two impressive running catches in center.
MC got its lone run on a hit batsman and two errors in the sixth. McGowan pitched out of trouble in both the second and third, leaving four on base while working around three hits and a walk. Tony Romano struck out a pair for the Eagles to end it in the seventh.