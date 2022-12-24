DANVERS — Think of this as the first brick laid down when creating a new foundation.
The Dave Clay Era began for the St. John's Prep basketball team Friday night in its season opener against Lowell. The Eagles showed flashes of promise, got 26 points from big man and team captain Mike O'Brien, and never stopped moving for the full four quarters.
But a Lowell squad that found its shooting touch from beyond the arc at critical junctures held on down the homestretch and left Connaughton Court with a 61-58 victory Friday night.
"It's a learning process for sure," said Clay, who had great success at both Triton and Newburyport High before being hired at St. John's Prep this fall. "The team is all trying to learn a new system and new ways to play. We'll get there; it'll just take some time.
"You see it in spurts, and I love it when we see it," added Clay of the style of play he wants his Eagles to play ."But we need to be more consistent. It's hard; it's not going to be easy. We're trying to embrace that toughness. Eventually, we'll turn the corner."
O'Brien, a 6-foot-8 post presence who can also can shots from beyond the 3-point arc, was a menace under the boards and blocked four shots as well. But the smaller, quicker Raiders went from attacking the paint to finding the open man on the perimeter; as a result, they drained 11 three-balls, several of them daggers as the Eagles tried to cut into their lead.
Senior captain Javien Kirmil — look up 'jump shooter' in the dictionary, and there'd be a photo of Kirmil — did the most damage from international waters, hitting four deep shots to finish with 16 on the night. His 3-pointer from the elbow gave the Raiders their largest lead (59-48) with less than four minutes to go.
"He was exceptional," said Clay.
"We told Javien before the game, 'Go out and be a leader tonight. He's a three-year varsity kid who went out and did that tonight," Lowell (2-1) head coach Bob Michalczyk said. "When he gets going with his shot, he can be tough. And he was mixing it up down low, too; he's only 5-foot-10 but I bet he grabbed at least six rebounds.
"We just tried to keep the tempo up," added Michalczyk. "We wanted to keep their guards uneasy with ball pressure; that's really what it came down to."
Remarkably, Lowell did not attempt a single free throw shot the entire evening. St. John's was whistled for just one foul through the first three quarters of play, and their second came with 4:17 left to play. Four of their last seven overall came with 4.3 seconds left or less as they attempted to pick off an inbounds pass with hopes of tying the game.
A pair of O'Brien baskets cut the Prep's deficit to seven points (59-52) before junior Jeremiah Polanco (14 points) nailed a corner three with 1:01 to go. Lowell responded with a Tzar Powell-Aparicio layup with 27 seconds left, but again the Eagles responded as Polanco drained another trifecta with 14 seconds to go. But they would get no closer.
"It's a pretty free offense we run," said Clay. "We have guardrails we want them to play within, but we give them a lot of freedom and they've been doing well with it. This was a good experience for them to grow from it, take those good opportunities and try to replicate those. But I think sometimes we tried to do our own thing, and that's when things broke down."
Clay noted his players need to communicate better on defense, particularly on screens and recognizing who has the hot hand for the other team and taking him away.
The Eagles, who had some nice play off the bench from 6-foot-3 freshman Jamason Vella, will play in the Commonwealth Motors Classic next week for three games, beginning Tuesday against powerful Lawrence up in North Andover.
"I'll send them some film over Christmas break, and hopefully they can check it out and re-emphasize the good things we did," said Clay. "We'll try to get that to become ingrained in them and try to become more consistent."
Lowell 61, St. John's Prep 58
at Pat Connaughton Court
LOWELL: Kirmil 6-0-16, Vasquez 1-3-11, Kamau 4-1-9, Powell-Aparicio 5-0-11, Rivera 2-0-4, DeJesus 2-0-6, Mukiibi 2-0-4, Gayyean 0-0-0. Totals 25-0-61.
ST. JOHN'S PREP: Polanco 5-0-14, Greaves 1-0-2, Angelopolus 3-0-6, Muchnik 1-0-2, O'Brien 10-5-26, Buys 2-1-6, Miller 0-0-0, Vella 1-0-2, Trainor 0-0-0, Keane 0-0-0. Totals 23-6-58.
Halftime: Lowell, 31-28.
3-pointers: L — Kirmil 4, Vasquez 3, DeJesus 2, Kamau, Powell-Aparicio; SJP — Polanco 4, O'Brien, Buys.
Records: SJP, 0-1; L, 2-1.