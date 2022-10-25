St. John's Prep has found its new head basketball coach.
Eagles' athletic director Jameson Pelkey announced on Tuesday evening that Dave Clay will take over the program, effective immediately.
Clay spent the last five seasons coaching the Newburyport boys hoop team, compiling a 74-26 overall record while guiding the Clippers to the state tournament every year except 2021, when the MIAA did not stage a tournament due to the pandemic. Clay graduated from Newburyport High in 2003 before playing college hoop at New Hampshire's Daniel Webster College (now closed).
"Dave has been coaching boys basketball at the high school level for 14 years, serving as a head coach for the past 11," Pelkey said in a press release. "During our conversations, he made clear that he believes developing men of character who aim to serve others is far more important than any play he draws up on a white board. Dave knows that by meeting student-athletes where they are, both functionally and athletically, a good coach can identify what’s necessary to maximize each player’s capabilities, on and off the court.”
Clay takes over for John Dullea, who stepped down earlier this year after nine seasons. Dullea compiled a 117-68 record and reached the postseason seven times, including six straight appearances from 2014-19.
"My experience as a coach and educator has provided me with a deep understanding of the teaching methods to best reach all student-athletes,” Clay said in the press release. “I strive to run a basketball program that not only wins games, but also produces student-athletes who value education, sportsmanship and community service. As head coach, my involvement in the school community and in building relationships with future Eagles will be imperative to long-lasting success for the program, and I will work tirelessly toward that goal.”