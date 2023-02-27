DANVERS — It's tough to beat a good team twice in one season, and even more difficult to do so with a quick turnaround.
After handing Cambridge Rindge & Latin a double-digit loss in their regular season finale last week, the St. John's Prep hoop team welcomed the Falcons back to Connaughton Court for a Division 1 preliminary round tilt on Monday evening.
Things went a bit differently the second time around, as Cambridge came out with aggression and intensity to seize a substantial lead early on. The Eagles made a second-half push, but ultimately ran out of time in an eventual 67-60 defeat.
Falcons' big man Jeffery White was the difference, as he dominated the painted area en route to a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds.
"I was not expecting that from him; he played great," said Eagles' head coach Dave Clay, his team finishing the season at 6-15. "The first time we played him he wasn't that same player and clearly worked on it and came back harder with a vengeance. He played how you want to in a state tournament game, so hats off to him."
White went to work from the jump, scoring 10 points and grabbing eight rebounds over the first two stanzas to help his team take a 17-5 lead after one and a 30-18 advantage heading into halftime.
Like the rest of the Falcons' squad, White made it a point to attack the rim and use his size to his advantage down low. On the other end, St. John's struggled with ball control and missed some easy bunnies at the rim, allowing Cambridge to get out in transition and make things happen.
The Eagles played well in spurts, cutting into the deficit multiple times before intermission, but were never able to sustain a rhythm on either side of the ball.
"We missed some layups, missed some open shots that we usually hit," said Clay. "Not that that was the huge difference; (Cambridge) came out and executed well. They made the right adjustments and played well."
After three quarters the Cambridge lead was 47-33. Liam Buys (10 points, 7 rebounds) had a nice frame, but the Eagles couldn't generate enough consecutive stops to close the gap.
The deficit ballooned to 20 points early in the fourth before the Eagles made a serious rally attempt. Jack Angelopolus, who scored all 10 of his points in the second half to go with a trio of steals, played well down the stretch, as did defensive specialist Dom Greaves (8 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals).
But the Eagles found themselves in the double bonus with 4:24 to play and Buys fouled out shortly after, making things that much more challenging in crunch time.
The hosts were still within striking distance late, however. With just under two minutes to go, senior captain Mike O'Brien came up with one of his six blocks and scored inside on the other end to make it a 62-55 game. The Falcons' made just nine of their 24 free throw attempts (37.5 percent) in the second half to help give St. John's life.
Following a hustle play steal in the backcourt, O'Brien scored on another layup to make it a 64-58 game with just 38 seconds to play. But the Eagles missed a decisive three late, Cambridge cashed in on a free throw at the other end and that was about all she wrote.
O'Brien concluded his high school career with 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists and the six swats in the loss.
"He's been consistent throughout the whole year, such a focal point for our team. His effort is relentless," Clay said of O'Brien.
"I love their fight," he added. "This group throughout the whole year has never given up. Whether we lost a bunch in a row or we were winning it didn't change their approach towards the game and I just appreciate them for that."
Jack Hayes added eight points, four rebounds and a pair of steals in the setback while Greg Keane blocked three shots in limited action. Daniel Trainor also splashed one of just three Eagles' triples on the evening.
For Cambridge, which travels to take on Lynn English in the next round, Chais Harriette (12 points, 2 steals), Dontay Santiago (8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists) and Tony Tabor (10 points, 6 rebounds) also played well.
Cambridge Rindge & Latin 67, St. John's Prep 60
at Pat Connaughton Court, St. John's Prep
St. John's Prep (6-15): Liam Buys 4-1-10, Dom Greaves 3-2-8, Mike O'Brien 8-3-20, Jack Angelopolus 5-0-10, Greg Keane 1-0-2, Jack Hayes 1-3-5, Dan Trainor 1-0-3, Quinn Gregoire 0-2-2, Mike Miller 0-0-0, Brian Norton 0-0-0. Totals: 24-9-60.
Cambridge (11-10): Chais Harriette 4-3-12, Jonas Herode 1-0-2, Nahzi Reid 1-4-6, Dante Howard 1-0-3, Dontay Santiago 3-2-8, Tony Tabor 5-0-10, Jeffery White 11-3-26. Totals: 26-12-67.
Halftime: 30-18, Cambridge
3-Pointers: SJP — Buys, Trainor, O'Brien; C — Harriette, Howard, White.