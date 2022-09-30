DANVERS — Two of the top teams in their respective states met Friday night sporting identical 2-1 records. But the game that took place on the Glatz Field turf quickly turned out to be anything but close.
Host St. John's Prep dominated from the start and blasted La Salle Academy of Providence, 40-6.
Senior captain Jesse Ofurie had two touchdowns in the first three-and-a-half minutes to stake the Eagles to a 13-0 lead and they kept the pedal to the metal for the rest of the first half, building up a 34-0 cushion.
Ofurie collected the opening kickoff at his own 20-yard line and outraced everybody to put the Eagles on the board with just 10 seconds in. After the Rams went three-and-out, it was Ofurie again with a 25-yard reception from quarterback Aidan Driscoll. When Jackson Selby kicked the extra point, it was 13-0 and the visitors had only run four plays.
"That's the second week in a row that Jesse ran a kickoff back," said Prep coach Brian St. Pierre, his club now 3-1. "He makes big plays, coming up with that catch for the next touchdown. We wanted to get off to a great start and he allowed us to do it. That just shows how important it is to get him the ball early."
St. John's Prep could do little wrong, scoring every time they had possession in the first 24 minutes while its defense kept the visitors from mounting any offensive attach.
Selby kicked the first of his two field goals to make it 16-0, and then Cam Lagrassa barreled in from seven yards out for another score.
The Rams ran only three plays before quarterback Dean Varrecchione's pass was intercepted by the Prep's Stephon Patrick to set up his team's next touchdown march. Senior running back Carson Browne celebrated his return to the lineup after missing the first three games with an ankle injury by rushing for 84 yards on 13 carries, all in the first two quarters. His touchdown run made it 31-0.
"It was good to see Carson back. He ran well," said St. Pierre.
"This was a big win for us; I didn't expect it to be so lopsided. La Salle is a very strong program and their coach, Geoff Marcone, does a nice job."
Browne and fellow running back Dylan Aliberti had several good runs thanks to the Eagles' offensive line opening up big holes. When La Salle had the ball, the Prep defense broke up passes and tackled running backs for losses or short gains.
St. Pierre went to his bench early and often in the second half and used all four varsity quarterbacks. Sophomore Carl Monks took over for Driscoll in the third quarter and was followed by Deacon Robillard and James Nardone. They also used a lot of running backs and kept the ball on the ground the whole second half.
Defensive back Austin Lambert picked off quarterback Jaden Moseley, and St. John's ran out the clock.
"This was a good chance to get a lot of kids into the game," said St. Pierre. "Mikey Pallazola got some carries and did a good job at corner and special teams."
St. John's begins Catholic Conference play next weekend when it hosts Malden Catholic Friday at Glatz Field (6 p.m.). "It's October now and time to get into our league,' said St. Pierre. "We have a lot of big games coming up."