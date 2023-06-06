DANVERS — Uneventful.
If you’re the top seeded St. John’s Prep lacrosse team, hearing that word to describe your first playoff game is music to collective ears.
The Eagles used all 53 of their players dressed for Tuesday’s Division 1 first round game against Barnstable, including all four goaltenders, and started resting some of their starters four minutes into the second quarter after jumping out to a big early lead. The two-time defending state champions ultimately prevailed, 14-3, at Glatz Field.
Eleven different players ripped the twine for St. John’s (18-2 overall), with captain Jimmy Ayers — honored earlier in the day as the Moynihan Lumber Male Student-Athlete of the Year — scoring three times in the opening quarter while junior midfield standout Jake Vana added two goals and one helper.
Will Sawyer and Jimmy Nardone each had a goal and an assist for the Eagles, with Matt Morrow, Harlan Graber, Luke Kelly, Oliver Rosselli, Jack Quigley, Dan Cahill and Sam Kelly also producing goals.
Perhaps the players who drew the most praise from their teammates were those on the Prep’s ‘Blue’ team, who normally see most of their action with the junior varsity but practice every day with their varsity brethren. Given ample time to play on Tuesday, they responded.
“We tell them, ‘Work hard all season, we’ll bring you (on) the playoff roster and you might get in, you might never get in, but when you do get in you better use that opportunity. and they did today, and it worked out great,” said head coach John Pynchon. “The bench gets fired up because those kids come to work every single day, are in the weight room with us every single day.”
Notable standouts in this regard included long stick middies Charlie Angell and JP Sullivan, both of whom played the entire second half. Josh Haarmann, Trevor McInnis, Nardone and Cahill fill that same role in the midfield, as did attackmen such as Ben Merena, Drew Bossi, and Cahill.
“Two years ago in (the) 2021 (playoffs), that was Matt Morrow, that was Rowan Mondello, that was Will Sawyer, Harlan Graber, Chris Esposito,” Pynchon said, relating all those guys who got lots of run Tuesday to some of the current Prep starters. “They did the exact same thing the first few state tournament games, and it’s worked out pretty well.”
Having not played in a week-and-a-half, Pynchon and his assistant coaches put the Eagles through their paces to prepare for the postseason, including their toughest conditioning day of the season. It paid off immediately against the overwhelmed Red Hawks (4-16) as the hosts shot out to a quick 7-0 lead and stretched it 10-1 at halftime despite a strong game in net from Barnstable freshman goalie Grady Alger (15 saves).
Starting goaltender Gavin Kornitsky stopped both shots he faced in a quarter-plus of work to pick up the victory. Austin Kitces, who replaced him, was a perfect 3-for-3 between the pipes, with Mattheus DuPlessis and Max Putney turning aside two shots apiece in the second half.
The Eagles were also dominant at the faceoff X, with Chris Esposito, Jack Doherty, Chase Kenyon, Will Crawford, and Nick Bernarduci winning 17 of 20 draws between them.
Other Eagles who reached the scorebook via assists were Rowan Mondello (2), Cam McCarthy (2), John Merena, Drew Bossi, and Brendan Powers.
Next up for the Eagles is 17th seeded Wellesley (13-6), coached by legendary state scoring ace Jimmy Connelly of North Andover, Thursday in a second round clash at Glatz Field (5 p.m.).
