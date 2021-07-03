On Thursday morning, the St. John's Prep lacrosse team captured their first Division 1 state title in over a decade with an impressive 11-7 win over Boston College High.
The exhilarating triumph proved extra special for the senior class, seeing as all 13 of them were on the 2019 North finalist squad and, due to COVID, had to wait an extra year before embarking on their revenge campaign.
On top of that, this year's championship game began on Wednesday evening, only to be postponed before halftime for the following morning due to rain and lightning in Danvers.
Needles to say, this year's Eagles group showed patience, poise and a serious drive to succeed, culminating in a much deserved celebration in front of hundreds of fans at Glatz Field.
"It feels amazing; there's no real words for it," said senior tri-captain Michael Ayers. "It's something where the minute we stepped in freshmen year (coach John Pynchon) was building for this and I think just looking at the team we had after sophomore year, it was a super exciting season coming into our junior year but that got cancelled which was a huge blow.
"We knew we'd come back with a lot of those same kids, rebuild, and Pynchon would get us ready to go. He did such a great job bringing all the (new) kids in that we were able to kind of build up during the season and end it with a state championship."
That building process came with it's ups and downs — although the downs were certainly few and far between for the talented bunch.
One particularly low moment that gave St. John's a jolt in motivation? That would be June 4th's clash with eventual championship foe BC High.
Traveling to Boston for the midseason affair, the visiting Eagles blew a two-goal lead late in action and wound up falling in overtime, 8-7. That came just two weeks after they had handled their Catholic Conference foes, 14-5, and 10 days before they rallied together for another convincing victory (14-4) over the same squad.
There's no question BC High was deservedly the second-best team in the state this spring, and St. John's beating them three times in a six week span only further supplanted their status as the Commonwealth's top dog.
"We know they're so well coached and they have so many good guys on that team, so we knew going in that they were going to bring their A-game and they did," said fellow tri-captain Michael Kelly. "They played hard all through the playoffs, all through the season and after they beat us in Boston we felt that the rest of the year. We never forgot that moment when they stuck it to us in OT, so we knew the rest of the year that that was our momentum and if we had the chance to play them again we were going to capitalize on it."
They say to be the best, you have to beat the best, and that's exactly what the 2021 Eagles did.
It's a safe bet that the seniors on this year's group will continue to celebrate their accomplishments throughout this weekend and likely beyond. But when the high inevitably fades and they look back on their time with the program, their time with one another each and every day was the resounding answer when asked what they'll miss most.
"Every day you come in for work and it's tough, but having those guys around you makes it not feel like real work; it's just fun every day and those guys make it fun," said Ayers. "These guys are just amazing. The 13 seniors, it's just unbelievable what we've been able to do together and it makes it so special every time you walk in the room."
"I'm going to miss most just coming in every day and being with everybody, whether it's in the locker room or on the field," added fellow tri-captain Patrick Atkins. "Checking the practice plan, doing the daily check in ... just all the little thing that you kind of take for granted in the moment. That's what I'll miss most."
The run may be over, but the mark they made in the Prep history books will live on forever. Here's a look at some of the staggering numbers stemming from this year's exceptional group.
17 — Number of wins for this year's squad.
1 — Number of losses for this year's squad
5 — Number of players to score at least 20 goals on the season (Jimmy Ayers (46), Thomas Sarni (31), Michael Kelly (35), Luke Surette (24) and Charlie Wilmot (20).
11 — Number of year's since the Eagles' last state championship in 2010.
68 — Total points for the Eagles' leading scorer, sophomore attackman Jimmy Ayers. He dropped in 46 goals and 22 assists on the year, including four goals and an assist in Thursday's title-clinching win.
106 — Number of saves made by starting goalie Kaden Quirk.
116 — Number of faceoffs won by team-leader Graham Tyson (116-163). Owen Umansky added 84 of his 120 tries while Chris Esposito was an effective 40-for-57. 237 — Number of goals scored by the Eagles offense this season. 84 — Number of goals allowed by the Eagles defense this season. ||||