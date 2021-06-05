St. John's Prep looking for varsity golf coach, athletic trainer 

St. John's Prep in Danvers is looking for both a varsity golf coach and a full-time athletic trainer for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
The golf coach will report to the Director of Athletics and serve as integral members of the school's athletic department. This person is expected to work with other athletics staff, coaches, administration, and faculty members. Among their other duties, they will not only coordinate the varsity golf program but also oversee the JV team, provide leadership and promote good sportsmanship, communicate clearly with both student-athletes and parents, be seen as a role model, and have a minimum of three years high school coaching experience, among other things.
The athletic trainer, whose position runs from mid-August through the end of postseason tournament play in June, is responsible for advising athletes and coaches on matters pertaining to conditioning, diet, rest, exercises, re-conditioning and other related health matters, administering IMPACT testing, provide pre-practice and pre-game taping and wrapping; attend all home athletic events and travel with teams when needed; provide first aid care for injuries sustained during practice sessions and games; employ proper preventive and safety measures before transporting an injured student to a physician or hospital by approved conveyance, notify the parents of an injured athlete taken to a physician or hospital as soon as possible, and many other duties as needed. They must be team oriented and organized while working well with student-athletes and coaches in both indoor and outdoor sports in all types of weather.
St. John's Prep is committed to building a diverse and inclusive campus community. We welcome applications from underrepresented groups. Interested candidates are asked to send a cover letter, résumé, and academic transcript, and proof licensure/certifications to Tracii Schaeublin, Director of Human Resources, at tschaeublin@stjohnsprep.org